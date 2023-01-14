Eaton Debuts as New First Baptist Pastor on Sunday First

First Baptist Church would like to introduce our new Senior Pastor Pierce Eaton and his wife, Karen, and their two daughters, Lyla and Flora. We are very excited that he is joining our staff. His first Sunday will be January 15; and his welcome reception is Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00pm in the Fellowship Hall.

Pierce previously served in ministry as a pastor in the San Antonio area. Pierce considers himself a jack-of-all-trades in ministry and has served as a college minister, worship leader, youth pastor, and associate pastor.

Pierce holds a Master of Arts in Theology, a Master of Divinity, and is currently completing a Doctorate of Educational Ministry through Southwestern Baptist Seminary. His doctoral emphasis is in leadership and discipleship. Pierce is passionate about creating healthy leadership structures within the church that make disciples and develop believers to be Christ-centered leaders.

Pierce enjoys spending time with his wife (Karen) and daughters (Lyla & Flora), watching sports (go Cowboys!), eating good food, and spending time outdoors. He has a passion for learning and teaching. If you are around him long, he will teach you about something new he is learning.

Pierce married Karen on Easter Sunday in 2015. They spent their first year of marriage working together as campus missionaries through the Baptist Student Ministry at Texas State University. Professionally, Karen is a School Psychologist and loves being an advocate for children. Karen enjoys time with her family, a good historical-fiction book, and sunny days at the beach.