Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 61 degrees. Fish deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts with popping cork and shrimp. The jetty holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Sloughs holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever Cut. Fish 12-18 inches under cork shrimp or burner shad. Between Stingaree’s and Rollover Pass redfish are in deeper marshes on popping cork with shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 63 degrees. Speckled trout are good in Tabbs Bay on soft plastics and live shrimp. Burnett and Scott Bays are still the best bet for speckled trout on soft plastics and live shrimp. Catches of black drum, redfish, and sheepshead in the same area, best on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 62 degrees. Speckled trout are fair for anglers fishing near bayou drains on live shrimp and soft plastics. Open bay reefs holding a few redfish and black drum, best on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. The East Bay reefs are starting to see speckled trout action early with twitch bait, or split tails. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 64 degrees. Shorelines around Eagle Point holding decent numbers of speckled trout on live shrimp. Kemah and Seabrook shorelines are producing decent numbers of redfish and a few speckled trout. Live shrimp and soft plastics are working equally well. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The flounder season has been great with a push of flounder throughout the harbor after the last big front. Pelican Bridge holding flounder on both sides on the shores. Redfish, speckled trout and sheepshead are biting on shrimp under popping cork or free-lined near the jetty rocks. SWP holding speckled trout and sheepshead against rocks free-line shrimp or under a cork with shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 63 degrees. Waders faring well catching redfish and speckled trout on artificial lures. rifting open bay reefs fair for speckled trout on soft plastics and live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Redfish and trout are holding in the cuts between North and South Deer Islands, and the openings between Greens and Carancahua Lake. Wading is producing catches in Fat Pat and Pigpen. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: GOOD. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.05 feet above pool. Check weather and wind forecast before heading out this weekend. Crappie are in the river on structure in 5-10 feet of water biting jigs. Catfish are in 5-15 feet of water biting on cut bait. Bass are shallow on spinnerbaits or flipping laydowns and stumps. White bass are in the creeks chasing shad biting on slabs.

Texas City: GOOD. 60 degrees. Improving number of big black drum being caught on live crab and cut mullet off the Texas City Dike and Galveston jetties. Still some bull redfish from both places as well. Sheepshead bite is good on live shrimp at the Galveston jetties. Beachfront piers are good for whiting, black drum, and redfish.Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock barriers between Swan Lake and the dike are holding sheepshead on live shrimp, and trout on soft plastics in Texas roach or purple/chartreuse colors and imitation shad in Texas roach and gold glitter shrimp. Work artificials slower than normal because fish are slower when the water is cool. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: SLOW. 60 degrees. Trout are good in the harbor and bays, using soft plastics or gulp under a popping cork. Redfish are good using soft plastics, gulp under a popping cork, live mullet or cut mullet in the cuts. Drum and sheepshead are good around cuts with oyster using live and dead shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: FAIR. 58 degrees. Drift the west end of the bay for trout and redfish. Very few flounder catches. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 58 degrees. Redfish, trout and flounder are slow. The Colorado River continues to be stained, but fish will be there holding deep. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.