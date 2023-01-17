Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Education

Friendswood ISD to host Fentanyl Poisoning Parent Informational Summit

By: Friendswood ISD Communication Department

Friendswood ISD, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Bay

Area Alliance, is inviting parents of FISD students to attend an informational summit relating to

fentanyl poisoning on Wednesday, January 25 at 6:30pm at the Friendswood Junior High

Auditorium, 1000 Manison Parkway, Friendswood, TX 77546. A complimentary dinner will be

served at 6pm for those who register by Friday, January 20.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has been linked to a surge of poisonings and overdoses

throughout the United States. According to the DEA’s website, fentanyl is the “single deadliest

drug threat” in the country.

The summit aims to empower parents with information to best protect their children.

Additionally, Narcan, a medication that quickly reverses an overdose related to opioids, will be

available to interested families.

To register for the event, please visit FISD’s website, myfisd.com.

