Brenda and the Bible: This Is the Year of Jubilee!

By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

When I used to hear that word I thought of cake! That was my memory association with Jubilee. Then I discovered that in the Old Testament it was a time of celebration in the Jewish culture. The word Jubilee in Hebrew means “ram’s horn” which was used to signal the beginning of Jubilee. (Another related word means “release, liberty.”)

According to Leviticus this was a year when slaves and prisoners would be freed, debts would be forgiven, and the mercies of God would be particularly manifest. Leviticus Chpt. 25 and Deuteronomy. Chpt. 15.

“Then you shall sound the loud trumpet on the tenth day of the seventh month. On the Day of Atonement you shall sound the trumpet throughout all your land. You shall make the fiftieth year holy, and proclaim liberty throughout the land to all its inhabitants.

It shall be a jubilee to you; and each of you shall return to his own property, and each of you shall return to his family. That fiftieth year shall be a jubilee to you. In it you shall not sow, neither reap that which grows of itself, nor gather from the undressed vines.

For it is a jubilee; it shall be holy to you. You shall eat of its increase out of the field. In this Year of Jubilee each of you shall return to his property.”

The Old Testament was prophesying of things to come- a typecast or shadow of the coming Messiah, Jesus.

Spiritually speaking for us today, because of what Jesus accomplished on the cross, all debts between mankind and God were canceled/reconciled by God’s grace. And all that Satan has stolen can be replaced many times over. People who were taken captive by the devil through our sin nature can be born again (John Cpt. 3) and set free in our hearts to come home to our Father’s house and have fellowship with Him. “Now in this life!!”

This is also when we can become totally dependent on Father God so that our crops (finances) will be plentiful. The Hebrew had already planted their fields but in that year, God supernaturally brought more than enough increase to last throughout the year of Jubilee.

For us today, under the Covenant we can stand on promises like in John 10:10- where Jesus said He would bring us “abundant life.” Here in this life, not just in heaven.

When I started to receive a revelation of what this means for born again believers, who have chosen to put our trust in a Savior. I felt like leaping for joy! You see, actually for the last 2,022 years all mankind have been living “in the year of Jubilee.”

Sadly, most Christians have probably never heard this, or if they have, many don’t believe and receive, instead they are choosing to doubt and do without.

In the spiritual realm God has provided abundantly for His children (Eph. 1:3) and we offer this opportunity/ministry of reconciliation (to our Heavenly Father, and the benefits of that relationship to the world.)

The Word of God is the key to His kingdom. “Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” You will need the previous verses in Matt. 6:25-32 to find out what “all these things” are that will be added to you.

Our testimonies bring hope (a positive imagination) for a future here in this life! Faith to receive healing! Hope for marriages! Confidence in praying for our children! Compassionate words of knowledge for wounded hearts so they can be mended! Hope for complete restoration, spirit, soul and body. Hallelujah!

You know, I don’t always feel jubilant.

But I don’t care any more what my feelings/emotions might be at any given time. And I am learning not to put too much importance on what my circumstances are speaking to me either.

No matter what year it is. This IS the year of jubilee and I will rejoice in the Lord always!

“All of God’s promises in Him are yes and amen!” 2 Cor. 1:20. Amen means agreement.

God is in agreement for your healing and prosperity. And prosperity is not a dirty word. You can’t help others or give away what you don’t have. I am still renewing my mind in this area as I never heard or read verses such as Psalm 35:27.

“Let them shout for joy and be glad, who favor my righteous cause, and let them say continually, ‘Let the Lord be magnified who has pleasure in the prosperity of HIs servant.”

If it is in His word then Christians can come into agreement with Him and see His promises come to pass. But we must be willing to accept these things by grace, keep ourselves stirred up in Him (His word), then release our faith to bring intimacy with Jesus and all these promises will be added to us in our lives and the lives of those around us. A revelation of His love for us will cause our faith to rise and overflow!

If the situations you are facing are looking all bad, then look to God who is ALL GOOD!

Nothing is impossible for God to those who believe. Luke 1:37

But this is my testimony, start now by speaking life (God’s word) over every area of your life. Find the scriptures that relate to what you are needing from God. He has already provided the supply in the spiritual realm but your (God given) faith is the bridge that will bring it to pass. (Gal. 5:22-23, Heb. 11:1-6).

This is how I was able to receive healing from MS back in 2006, deliverance from drugs and cigarettes in 2007 and 2009, and watched a cancer fall off of my leg just by speaking God’s word over it. You know, there are just too many testimonies of the goodness of God being manifested in my life and others to list here.

We have just celebrated Christmas, the coming of Christ, the Messiah, the promised One.

“God who was manifested in the flesh” brought healing and the richness of Father’s love to open hearts.

In the first chapter of John, it is written “and the Word became flesh and dwelt among us” – think about this, when we speak God’s word over our lives and the lives of others , then actually the Messiah is in our mouth. Jesus said, “the words that I speak to you they are Spirit and they are life.”

So declare God’s goodness over your life because today we have a reason to celebrate and no matter what is happening in the world, 2023 IS the year of Jubilee.

