Monday, January 23, 2023
Pets

Cats Need Purr-fect Exercise Plan

by Brandon Williams
Hi! If you’re going to do one life-changing thing for your cat this year, give them the gift of exercise! 

Pet parents know that dogs need their daily steps, but did you know physical and mental exercise is just as important for cats? Ready to put your feline to the fitness test? Try these easy-to-follow tips from Best Friends Animal Society’s resident cat expert, Samantha Bell. 

* Make it a double: Having two cats automatically increases exercise since they’ll inevitably chase each other and (hopefully) play together. 

* Go out on a limb: Encourage exploration of vertical territory – put something your kitten loves on something they have to climb. 

* Get a new leash on life: Help cats be comfortable in a harness and leash and give them the opportunity to safely explore new places. 

Just remember, how much physical (and mental) enrichment is needed depends on your kitty’s age and medical conditions, so it’s important to talk through specifics with your veterinarian. 

Don’t have a cat? There are many kittens and cats at shelters and rescue groups nationwide looking for their person. When you choose to adopt, you are saving two lives, the life of the cat you are adopting and making space for another pet to be rescued. Help Best Friends reach our goal of taking the country to no-kill by 2025 by making one of your resolutions to adopt a pet in need.

Erinn 

About Best Friends Animal Society Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,000 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All(r). 

For more information, visit bestfriends.org. — Erinn O’Connor (she/her) Public Relations Strategist Best Friends Animal Society 630-334-7881 bestfriends.org

