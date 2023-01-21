Monday, January 23, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Celebrating the Life of Ron Dixon
Obituary

Celebrating the Life of Ron Dixon

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

Ron Dixon, who served as the heart and soul of Texas City’s First Baptist Church for more than five decades, passed away earlier this week in Tampa, Florida with family by his side.

Dixon, 83, was the Minister of Music for First Baptist Church for 42 years, serving under seven different senior pastors. “I never heard him speak ill of any of them,” said his son-in-law, Paul Purvis.

His love and dedication to authoring the church’s music was exceeded only by hisRon love for his family. He and his wife, Carrie, were married 63 years while also being a father of two children (Kimberly, Donnie), who also followed his path by becoming involved in the ministry.

When not at church, Dixon shared his love for his home state of Colorado and its cold weather, ice cream, Mexican food, good music, and the Dallas Cowboys.

“He loved me as a son for 32 years and shown grace and generosity I certainly didn’t deserve,” said Purvis via an emotional tribute on the Facebook page of he and his wife.

Dixon is survived by his wife and children along with nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jerre Fraiser and brother-in-law, Don Smith. 

Those seeking to share memories and express sympathy can do so at https://tinyurl.com/yev7mt2t

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

In Our Prayers 

In Our Prayers 

In Our Prayers 

In Our Prayers 

In Memoriam: Ron Crowder, Sr. 

In Our Prayers 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close