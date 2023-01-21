Celebrating the Life of Ron Dixon

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

Ron Dixon, who served as the heart and soul of Texas City’s First Baptist Church for more than five decades, passed away earlier this week in Tampa, Florida with family by his side.

Dixon, 83, was the Minister of Music for First Baptist Church for 42 years, serving under seven different senior pastors. “I never heard him speak ill of any of them,” said his son-in-law, Paul Purvis.

His love and dedication to authoring the church’s music was exceeded only by hisRon love for his family. He and his wife, Carrie, were married 63 years while also being a father of two children (Kimberly, Donnie), who also followed his path by becoming involved in the ministry.

When not at church, Dixon shared his love for his home state of Colorado and its cold weather, ice cream, Mexican food, good music, and the Dallas Cowboys.

“He loved me as a son for 32 years and shown grace and generosity I certainly didn’t deserve,” said Purvis via an emotional tribute on the Facebook page of he and his wife.

Dixon is survived by his wife and children along with nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jerre Fraiser and brother-in-law, Don Smith.

Those seeking to share memories and express sympathy can do so at https://tinyurl.com/yev7mt2t