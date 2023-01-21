Much-Needed Immediate Help for Heroes

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

You may have heard all the statistics about 22 veterans a day that die by completing suicide, or maybe you heard that the new number is 17 or maybe another authority’s computation has the number as high as 44 per day. It can get confusing and while those things certainly matter as they are attached to human lives and the numerous people that love those veterans, I like the resolution most recently offered by VA Secretary Denis McDonough that clearly states the central truth: ONE IS TOO MANY. So, he’s done something about it.

“This expansion of care will save veterans’ lives, and there’s nothing more important than that,” remarked McDonough.

Starting this past Tuesday, January 17,, veterans in active suicidal crisis will be able to go to ANY health care facility for emergency health care at no cost – VA or non-VA – including inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.

The change expands benefits and increases access to acute suicide care for all veterans, including up to 9 million veterans who are not currently enrolled with VA, as well.

“Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve, no matter where they need it, when they need it, or whether they’re enrolled in VA care,” said McDonough in a published statement.

The final policy will allow VA to:

– Provide, pay for, or reimburse for treatment of eligible individuals’ emergency suicide care, transportation costs, and follow-up care at a VA or non-VA facility for up to 30 days of inpatient care and 90 days of outpatient care.

– Make appropriate referrals for care following the period of emergency suicide care.

– Determine eligibility for other VA services and benefits.

– Refer eligible individuals for appropriate VA programs and benefits following the period of emergency suicide care.

Eligible individuals are: (a veteran does not need to be currently or previously enrolled in VA healthcare)

– Veterans who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable.

– Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

– Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a sexual abuse, assault or harassment while serving in the armed forces.

If you’re a veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. Simply dial 988 or text 838255 for help, NOW.

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.