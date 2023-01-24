Play Ball!! Softball Scrimmages Begin

A very busy sports weekend will include district playoffs in swimming and diving along with the usual slate of basketball and soccer. Not to be overlooked is that Saturday marks the first scrimmages of the 2023 softball season, with a schedule that includes a Santa Fe team that is a strong contender for the 5A state title.

Wednesday: A usually quiet day is filled with boys’ basketball as Clear Lake at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Dickinson and Brazoswood at Clear Springs each tip at 7:00pm. The 24-6A girls’ hoops slate is also occupied as Clear Springs at Brazoswood, Dickinson at Clear Falls and Clear Brook at Clear Lake also start at 7:00pm.

The Rockets host the Wizards at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: Dickinson, Santa Fe and Texas City are among the powerlifting teams that will take part in the Alvin Meet.

It’s back-to-back for the Rockets, who host the Cavaliers at Toyota Center at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Friday: The road to state begins for area swimmers and divers as both 18-5A and 24-6A will host their district meets. The 18-5A meet will be held at the Friendswood High School Natatorium, while the Doyle Natatorium in Texas City is where the 24-6A meet will reside. Both meets conclude on Saturday.

The boys’ basketball schedule will have state-ranked Hitchcock hosting Houston Harmony at 5:00pm, followed by Iowa Colony at La Marque (Victory Sports Net broadcast) at 6:30pm. Angleton at Friendswood at Galveston Ball at Santa Fe each start at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the girls’ basketball schedule starts with La Marque at Iowa Colony at 5:30pm, followed by Texas City at La Porte at 6:00pm. Clear Creek at Clear Brook and Santa Fe at Galveston Ball start at 7:00pm, while Friendswood at Angleton tips off at 7:30pm.

A busy boys’ soccer slate will have Clear Brook at Brazoswood, Clear Creek at Clear Lake, Clear Springs at Clear Falls, Friendswood at Angleton, Galveston Ball at Santa Fe and La Porte at Texas City each start at 7:30pm.

Equally busy, the girls’ soccer schedule will have Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, Friendswood at Angleton, Santa Fe at Galveston Ball and Texas City at La Porte each starting at 7:30pm.

Saturday: The first softball scrimmages of the 2023 season begins with La Porte at Clear Brook at 10:00am, followed by Clear Springs at Friendswood at 11:30am. Clear Falls at North Shore begins at 12:00pm while state title contender Santa Fe visits fellow 5A, Region III powerhouse Barbers Hills at 1:00pm.

The boys’ basketball schedule will have Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Clear Lake and Dickinson at Brazoswood at 1:00pm.

Girls’ hoops will see Clear Lake at Clear Springs and Brazoswood at Dickinson at 1:00pm.

The Rockets hit the road as they visit the Pistons at 6:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show.