FHS Musical Presents The Music Man

By FHS Theatre Department

Celebrating 55 years of Musical history, Friendswood High School Musical is proud to announce

The Music Man as this year’s production. The Music Man is treasured piece of theater by

Meredith Willson not only internationally but here in Friendswood as this FHS Musical’s sixth

production of this beloved musical. The Music Man is produced with permission of MTI,

publisher.

The Music Man will be presented Jan. 27,28, Feb. 2-4 at 7:00 pm and Sunday matinees on Jan.

29 and Feb. 5 at 2:30pm. All performances are held at Friendswood High School’s Dr. Myrlene

Kennedy Auditorium, Parking Lot B door 35. Tickets are available online with a few available at the door 30 minutes before each performance.

Tickets are $15 at the door, cash only.

Every FHS Musical is special however this production marks the last show in the Dr. Myrlene

Kennedy Auditorium named for the founder Myrlene Kennedy.

This production is lead by senior Connor Adams as Professor Harold Hill, a role that Hugh

Jackman just closed last week. Senior Mallory Migl plays Marion Paroo and senior Gabi

McGregor plays Mrs. Paroo. Senior Carter Hall plays the role of Marcellus, Hill’s sidekick. Others in the cast are William Boone, Claire Mayfield, Greta Kehres, Ruby Brashier, Jai

Foster, Avery Newkirk, Jiszelle Cross, Promise Galloway, Thatcher Chase, Jimmy Perry, Dagan

Ray, Julia Houghting and Levi John. Technical Theatre crew is lead by seniors Mars Raska, Sara Throop and Jason Enochs. Parents have built the sets with students assisting.

Kathy Powdrell is the Head of the Theatre Department at FHS.