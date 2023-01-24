Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » FHS Musical Presents The Music Man
Entertainment

FHS Musical Presents The Music Man

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By FHS Theatre Department

Celebrating 55 years of Musical history, Friendswood High School Musical is proud to announce

The Music Man as this year’s production. The Music Man is treasured piece of theater by

Meredith Willson not only internationally but here in Friendswood as this FHS Musical’s sixth

production of this beloved musical. The Music Man is produced with permission of MTI,

publisher.

The Music Man will be presented Jan. 27,28, Feb. 2-4 at 7:00 pm and Sunday matinees on Jan.

29 and Feb. 5 at 2:30pm.  All performances are held at Friendswood High School’s Dr. Myrlene

Kennedy Auditorium, Parking Lot B door 35. Tickets are available online with a few available at the door 30 minutes before each performance.

Tickets are $15 at the door, cash only.

Every FHS Musical is special however this production marks the last show in the Dr. Myrlene

Kennedy Auditorium named for the founder Myrlene Kennedy.

This production is lead by senior Connor Adams as Professor Harold Hill, a role that Hugh

Jackman just closed last week. Senior Mallory Migl plays Marion Paroo and senior Gabi

McGregor plays Mrs. Paroo.  Senior Carter Hall plays the role of Marcellus, Hill’s sidekick.  Others in the cast are William Boone, Claire Mayfield, Greta Kehres, Ruby Brashier, Jai

Foster, Avery Newkirk, Jiszelle Cross, Promise Galloway, Thatcher Chase, Jimmy Perry, Dagan

Ray, Julia Houghting and Levi John. Technical Theatre crew is lead by seniors Mars Raska, Sara Throop and Jason Enochs. Parents have built the sets with students assisting.

Kathy Powdrell is the Head of the Theatre Department at FHS.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Dear Frankie: Dark Days

Dear Frankie: Winter Weather Dangers

Dear Frankie: Jealousy Takes Its Toll 

Dear Frankie: Resents Being Dressed Up

Wellby Financial Hosts CCISD Families at Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights

La Marque Christmas Parade

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close