Monday, January 30, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » New financial program at AMOCO helps underserved
Business

New financial program at AMOCO helps underserved

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

 It’s no secret that AMOCO Federal Credit Union is known for its ability to rally around its members and community in more ways than one.

From providing financial services and products that meet its membership in a plethora of ways such as checking and savings accounts, mobile and online banking, loans, and investment opportunities, AMOCO has been serving its members for the past 85 years and currently boasts over $1 billion in funded loans, has over 100,000 members – and counting – and has been voted the best credit union in Galveston County more than once.

Along with all those qualities, AMOCO’s CEO, Shawn Bailey, saw the need to add another arm to the credit union after meeting with employees at the credit union, and the outcome of that meeting birthed the Financial Enhancement Uplifting Program which was created in May 2022.

The program, meant to enrich the financial lives in the community, particularly the underserved who tend to look to high-interest payday loans and pawn shops to obtain money, includes employees who venture out into the credit unions reach to share financial literacy programs and events, and provide options to get loans via AMOCO to help them build credit, too, IS&T Service Delivery Manager, Cleveland Lane Sr., said.

“It’s our hope that this newly-created program assists those in our community that truly need the help,” Lane said. “There’s no better feeling for us as employees to know that what we have to offer is meeting the financial needs of our members and potential members. It’s truly rewarding when we know we’ve made a difference.”

It was through this program that AMOCO was able to assist member Betty Jones, of Texas City, who heard about it at her church in Hitchcock, she said.

Jones, who’s 72 years old, a 19-year cancer survivor, and has been a member of AMOCO for six years, was caught in a bind with the company who she financed her car with. After listening to the benefits of the program after a presentation by Lane and Kathy Warnell, who’s also an employee in the program, Jones came to AMOCO for help. 

“Everyone at AMOCO was so helpful,” Jones said. “There aren’t enough words for me to express my appreciation toward AMOCO and all those who assisted.”

Along with AMOCO employees LaKisha Davis, Olivia Brown and Rachel Hunt, Lane led the charge to get Jones out of the sticky situation with the car loan company. In addition, after hearing Jones’ plight, a former employer of hers, Ed Staggs Jr., paid off her “new” car loan with AMOCO and on Friday, January 20, AMOCO presented Jones with her clean title at its Texas City Branch, Vice President of Records and Retention, Michael Payne, said.

“It took a substantial amount of behind the scenes maneuvering to accomplish this task,” Payne said. “Our team put on their superhero capes and came to the rescue for Ms. Jones. Their hard work, patience and professionalism exemplified our core values: Respect, Integrity, Services and Excellence.”

In addition to serving the needs of the underserved, the employee program also will be participating in local events such as parades and other financial literacy events, as well as spreading the word about the benefits of the program designed to help people take hold of their finances and to help them make changes to better themselves and their families.

“I’ve never had a bad experience with AMOCO,” Jones said. “For them to go above and beyond to help a little old lady like me, speaks volumes. I just thank them for all that they and Mr. Staggs have done for me. I’ll never forget this for as long as I live. AMOCO is a lifesaver.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO REMODELS HITCHCOCK STORE AND ADD PRODUCE

Spotlight on Business: Starr Automotive

Friendswood unveils new physical Gift Card to keep more dollars local

Sosa has a heart for Texas and his homeland, Panama

Texas Deals with Traffic Congestion

Business Lessons from Online Casinos

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close