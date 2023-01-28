Much-Needed Immediate Help for Heroes

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

Remembering a local and loved veteran and community leader that gave so much of himself to Galveston County. His name is Liborio Campos Ruiz.

Liborio Campos Ruiz was the youngest son born to Bernardo and Antonia Ruiz of Galveston. As a young man, after attending ball high school, class of ‘45, Liborio joined the U. S. Merchant Marine. He then joined the U.S. Army to serve his country during the Korean War. Liborio proudly followed his two older brothers who were veterans of World War II.

After boot camp, Liborio was sent to the Korean frontline and during a combat engagement, he was wounded in a firefight. He was sent home to have medical care and to rehabilitate his injury. Approximately a year into rehabilitation, he was honorably discharged and awarded the Purple Heart.

His civilian transition found Liborio studying to become an X-ray technician at UTMB and afterward achieving that goal and attaining his degree, he was offered a position working at John Sealy Hospital. Liborio progressed over the years to a supervisory position in the radiology department and eventually retired from UTMB.

Liborio actively continued serving in Galveston County in numerous service-oriented ways. He joined the Knights of Columbus organization in Galveston, earning 4th degree status serving his church and community; he was a proud veteran leader giving of his time to local military veterans’ groups where he stood up proudly, becoming a role model for younger wounded veterans. Liborio was presented a “Quilt of Valor” by the Vietnam Veterans of America. He was well-received and often honored at all veterans memorial events with his last attendance being the recent dedication of the Korean War Memorial which is in downtown Galveston.

We will all miss such a person who gave all to friends, community, and country.

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.