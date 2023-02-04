Sunday, February 5, 2023
News

TWIA Board to Meet in Galveston 

TWIA’s Board of Directors will meet at the Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston on Tuesday, February 14 at 9:00am for its first quarterly meeting of 2023. The meeting agenda is available on TWIA’s website.

The Board will review the Association’s financials, receive an update on the 2023 reinsurance program from TWIA staff and the Association’s reinsurance broker, Gallagher Re, and receive reports from Association Departments.

All meetings of the TWIA Board of Directors and its committees are open to the public. The public may attend and make public comments in person at the Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston or virtually via Zoom. Members of the Board and staff may participate in the meeting in person or virtually. The meeting will also be live streamed on YouTube.

Providing Public Comment to the Board

Members of the public can submit written comments via email at PublicComment@TWIA.org. Interested parties are encouraged to submit comments by noon on Friday, February 10, to enable the Board to receive and review them before the February 14 meeting. TWIA staff will provide the Board with all written comments regardless of when the Association receives them.

Written comments submitted to TWIA are subject to the Texas Public Information Act. TWIA will post public comments received, with personally identifiable information redacted, on TWIA’s website.

Members of the public can provide verbal comments to the Board during the designated public comment portion of the meeting. Anyone wishing to make public comments during the meeting must attend the meeting at Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston or register and log into the meeting via Zoom on a computer, tablet, smartphone, or telephone.

  • Click here to register to attend the meeting via Zoom.
    • After registering for the meeting, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to join the meeting from your preferred device.
  • The meeting will also be live streamed on YouTube.

Anyone attending the meeting at the Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston is encouraged to follow the latest CDC guidance on mask wearing and comply with social distancing protocols. A limited number of TWIA staff will be on-site to facilitate the public comment process.

