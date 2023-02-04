B.O.O.T.S. On the Ground 

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

As you know our Texas Veterans Town Halls are coming up beginning this February 22, 2023 in Beaumont at the MCM Elegante Hotel off of I-10 and followed by another in the Galveston/Houston area on March 27 at Ellington Field where we will be advocating, educating and bringing awareness to veterans about things that directly affect their health care and caregivers.

I wanted to introduce you to one of our dynamic partners that specializes in helping our Gulf Coast female veterans via the nonprofit B.O.O.T.S. (Bringing Out Our Troop Sisters). She will be speaking at our town halls and will be available for attendees to meet.

Jonetta Coleman Andrepont (retired Navy) served from January 13, 1984 to June 30, 2004. After retirement, she was employed by Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas from October 2004 until she retired in July 2020. Jonetta has been a member of the American Legion for 17 years and is currently the 1st Vice of Post 33 and the Women Veteran Outreach Sub-Committee Chairman for the Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation Commission for the American Legion Department of Texas; co-founder and director of (B.O.O.T.S) Bringing Out Our Troop Sisters; board member for the Southeast Texas Dream Center along with being Lifetime Member of the DAV.

Now in existence for over two years, B.O.O.T.S continues to strive to expand its programs and offerings to the community. She invites female veterans and veteran spouses to take part in one or more of the many exciting events the nonprofit offers this year to experience firsthand, supporting our veterans.

The group’s goal is to establish a one stop resource center for female veterans of the Texas Gulf Coast to be able to receive support and information at one facility along with making a safe haven for veterans to share information and stories with someone that understands and welcomes them with safe, loving arms. The organization shares updated and valuable information, organizes events for counseling, education, employment as well as direct and referral resources for VA claims.

Joni’s motto is “Helping, one veteran at a time!”

The mission of B.O.O.T.S is to strengthen the bond between women veterans by forming a sisterhood that will empower and support each other through networking events and community involvement. They are a 501 c3 non-profit located in Southeast Texas.

Its four-step foundation is:

(1) Focus on resources that include employment, health, wellness, education, and peer support

(2) To create a veteran community to better connect and serve all veterans.

(3) Develop community partners and share information about military culture and resources.

(4) Provide information about services that are offered to veterans locally, regionally and nationally.

B.O.O.T.S. is located on Facebook and YouTube with a website being built now. I have included some links from previous activities of the group from 2021/2022 below. I have also shared the organization’s flier for an upcoming female veteran “reset” event that highlights and takes place at a “tiny houses” space for helping homeless women veterans – so sign up soon because it will be awesome, and space is limited.

Jonetta can be reached directly:

Jonetta C. Andrepont

Director, B.O.O.T.S- Bringing Out Our Troop Sisters

Bootspost33@gmail.com

Here are some links to the group and their works:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1565881573737310/

https://www.facebook.com/1379718151/videos/386883076748014/

