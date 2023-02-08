By Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor
Dr. Jared Williams shared some inspiring words for the guests at Nia Cultural Center on Friday.
Williams is from Port Arthur and new to Galveston. He works for the Family Center as CEO. He and his mother, Pamela
Smith Williams, have both relocated to the island community.
His delightful fiancé, Dr. Ravica Brown, works as the psychology coordinator at Galveston College. She also attended Friday’s event. The two plan to wed in October of this year and the wedding will be in Galveston.
LOVE IS BLOOMING IN GALVESTON
