Upbeat Environment Defines Galveston Mardi Gras

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

Mardi Gras, Galveston style, kicked off this past weekend with all the parades, parties, people, beads, floats, cheerleaders and drill teams, marching bands, rolling bands and just an all-around good time rolling, marching and strolling down the streets. One young lady enjoyed gazing up at the famous Texas Heroes Monument as her troupe marched through the intersection of Broadway and Rosenburg. 

A replica of Dolly Parton rolled down the streets with an assortment of Dolly impressionists accompanying her. 

The parades came one right after the other, as traditional Mardi Gras masks adorned the entrants and the jeeps and the floats. The skies above went from grey to blue and back to grey and the temperatures hovered in the mid to lower 50’s.

Families and friends gathered along the side of the parade collecting as many strings of beads as possible.

Ryan brought his daughter, Hannah Rose down to enjoy the parade. “I would never miss it for the whole world, my daughter loves it.” Hannah is proud to proclaim, “I’ve been living in Galveston my whole entire life and I love coming to the parade!” 

Mardi Gras in Galveston will pick up again next weekend. 

