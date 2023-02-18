Brenda and the Bible:  What Is Truth? 

By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

As the youngest of four sisters, I was constantly under the influence of their intellects, advice, and opinions. One of my siblings was notorious for “pulling my leg” and I nearly fell for it every time.

Once, when I was around 4 or 5 I stepped on a nail and it went through my foot and on the way to the ER she whispered, “you know they will have to cut your leg off to get it out.”

Now, my oldest sister usually interceded with the truth, but I would most often refuse to believe her.

So, with this in mind when I hear people try to discredit the Bible as just a book of suggestions or opinions written by a group of men a long time ago, I have to wonder “who have they been listening to? Other men?”

From the beginning, Satan has always been challenging the word of God and God’s love for us. He attacks our thoughts with these deceptive suggestions, “Are you really His beloved.” “Is the Bible really true?” “Did God really say that?” The answer is YES!!

I love the word of God! And even though I am still learning and may not understand all of it, yet every word is truth and approach it (Him) like that.

The Bible is the living/active word of God. It is Holy Spirit inspired and it is alive and active. I have testimony after testimony how I’ve seen it working in my own life and the lives of others.

It produces supernatural results, when God’s word is mixed with faith it has the power to change lives, physical circumstances and declare and manifest His will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.

But for a long time, I also questioned the validity of the Bible as God inspired for one main reason: I was born with a sinful nature living in darkness, and the dark hates the light because the light will expose its evil deeds.

My heart was evil, and for me, deep down, I was afraid to believe that the Bible is truth because that would have huge implications on my life and I would need to make a life changing decision.

The weight of my sin debt was too heavy to carry any longer. I was the walking dead, and at that moment I called out to Jesus with all of my heart and made peace with God.

The plan to restore the relationship that was broken when men chose to “succeed from the union” (Gen. Chpt. 3), and God’s awesome plan to purchase our freedom back and a way to be reunited with Him.

And sadly, the predominate religious approach is to use the Bible to change the outward appearance of people. Behavior control in a sense. Guilt or fear factor tactics to make people toe the line.

But the truth of the Bible approaches change from a heart level. The heart is the source of our external behavior. God takes away our hearts of stone and replaces them with a heart of flesh.

The night I got born again I did not confess my sins, the only sin that separated me from God was not putting faith in Jesus who has paid for all of our sins.

I just got real with God, I mean I spoke to Him without religious pretense. I told Him that I did not want to be me anymore. I told Him that I knew about Him but I did not know Him. And I said, “God, I want to know You.”

And humbly yet truthfully I said with all of my heart, “Jesus, I’m not moving one step until l talk to You.”

Just like Jesus said in John (“You must be born again”), and in Romans (“But what does it say? ‘The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart (that is, the word of faith which we preach): that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”).

Some people believe that the Bible is out of date- presents old fashioned ideas, yet this 2,000 year-old book is still a best seller worldwide and it testifies as the written word of God. It is not a self-help book or suggestions on how to live a better life. It offers transformation, death to life, curses to blessings. Orphan to “joint heirs of Christ.” The Word of God has been before we were and will stand long after we are gone from this earth.”

A Pastor once said, “We don’t read the Bible, the Bible reads us.”

Who are you allowing to influence your life? Family, friends, popular opinion, famous authors, deep thinkers, or are you the captain of your own ship?

You know, I am not pulling your leg today about the Bible, and the love Jesus has for you. But I believe for you reading this today, the Holy Spirit is tugging at your heart.

Well, if you are searching for the truth, the Lord Jesus testified of the Bible, “Your word is truth.”

“And you will seek Me, and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart.”

(John 1:1, 6:63; Psalm 89: 34; 119:152; Isaiah 40:8; 48:17; Mark 13:31; Jeremiah 29:11-13; 2 Timothy 3:16-17) NKJV

Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com