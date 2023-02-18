Saturday, February 18, 2023
Veterans

Veterans Corner: Back and (Very) Busy!

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant 

So happy to be back nearer the Texas Gulf Coast, my home. I was away for a week helping as team lead for Operation Red Wing Foundation (www.ORWFoundation.org), who hosted a female veterans retreat for over a dozen of our nation’s heroes. They offer veteran, couples, and family retreats free of charge, including travel to provide wellness and present coping skills for mental healthcare and chronic physical pain management. It was a fun week spent in a welcoming Walker County (Texas). 

Last Friday, I found myself visiting Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center with a friend where I ran into Congressman Al Green (D-TX). He was visiting the hospital to hand out Old Glory, copies of The Constitution, sing patriotic songs and give out supportive handshakes to veterans in attendance. Speaking with Maureen Dyman, the hospital’s communication director, I was told that several of our Congresspersons have taken the time to visit and show support for our disabled veterans. 

I was reminded of comments shared over coffee on Thursday by retired Houston Postmaster, Vietnam Veteran Noble Alix of Texas V.F.W. Alix reminded the crowd that veterans are avid, involved voters and community servants. It was great having him stop by and share military history in honor of Black History Month. The C.H.A.M.P. Veterans Coffee Hour is open to all veterans beginning at 10:00am every Thursday at Java Owl across from NASA. 

C.H.A.M.P stands for Changing Hearts and Mind Program, Inc. and is a veteran organization dedicated to “providing wellness activities for veterans and their families in order to positively impact the trajectory of their behavioral health.” Come out and socialize with us! Also, on Tuesday nights they host art and creative fun, beginning at 7:00pm located at Christ Church on 1401 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, Texas 77058. 

This past week was a busy return! We also celebrated our local Texas City Veterans Mobile Food Drive’s one-year anniversary at the Coffee Connection next door to the VA Texas City CBOC (outpatient clinic). The drive was founded last year by Combined Arms, SERVE, and Galveston County Food Bank and is supported by The Bob Woodruff Foundation. This past week the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo provided quality meats and proteins for our veterans food drive. It is manned monthly by wonderful volunteers from our civilian and veteran communities, and we have helped feed over 6,800 people in the past year. Happy Anniversary! 💕

Next week, our Texas Veterans Town Halls kick off in Beaumont on February 22 where veterans, family, caregivers and survivors can learn more about VA healthcare benefits and share their voices and concerns with Veteran, MEDVAMC and Congressional leaders. The Galveston/Houston Town Hall will be held on March 27, 2023 and you’re all invited (more on that next week!). In the meantime, visit us at www.TexasVeteransTownHall.com, drop us a line and share your voice! 

See you then. 

More info on C.H.A.M.P. : https://www.champ.vet/ 

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.

