Saturday, February 18, 2023
Basketball

The Hoopful Eight Start Playoff Runs

by Brandon Williams
Tuesday will be loaded with area high school boys basketball as eight area teams will be in bi-district round action across four classifications.

The schedule looks like this:

6A

Clear Springs vs. Shadow Creek, Clear Creek High School, 6:00pm

Clear Falls vs. Strake Jesuit, Pearland High School, 7:00pm.

Dickinson vs. Alief Taylor, Manvel High School, 7:00pm

5A

Friendswood vs. Port Arthur Memorial, Summer Creek High School, 7:00pm

Galveston Ball vs. Barbers Hill, Sam Rayburn High School, 7:00pm

Texas City played Manvel in an 18-5A tie-breaker game on Friday night. The winner of that game will play Port Neches-Groves, with the loser playing against Goose Creek Memorial.

4A

La Marque vs. Navasota, Katy Taylor High School, 7:00pm

3A

Hitchcock vs. Shepard, Kingwood High School, 7:00pm

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

