The Hoopful Eight Start Playoff Runs

Tuesday will be loaded with area high school boys basketball as eight area teams will be in bi-district round action across four classifications.
The schedule looks like this:
6A
Clear Springs vs. Shadow Creek, Clear Creek High School, 6:00pm
Clear Falls vs. Strake Jesuit, Pearland High School, 7:00pm.
Dickinson vs. Alief Taylor, Manvel High School, 7:00pm
5A
Friendswood vs. Port Arthur Memorial, Summer Creek High School, 7:00pm
Galveston Ball vs. Barbers Hill, Sam Rayburn High School, 7:00pm
Texas City played Manvel in an 18-5A tie-breaker game on Friday night. The winner of that game will play Port Neches-Groves, with the loser playing against Goose Creek Memorial.
4A
La Marque vs. Navasota, Katy Taylor High School, 7:00pm
3A
Hitchcock vs. Shepard, Kingwood High School, 7:00pm