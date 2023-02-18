TCHS senior Tava Obungu was recently celebrated by the TCISD Board of Trustees for her selection as Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Counselor for RYLA 2024.Because of her outstanding leadership displayed during the weekend retreat, she is one of 24 students out of approximately 225 that was invited to return in 2024 as a counselor for the RYLA program. The Rotary Club of Texas City sponsors TCHS students to attend RYLA each year and the Rotary Club of the Mainland sponsors LMHS students each year. She is pictured with School Board President Melba Anderson.
TCHS senior Tava Obungu
30