Month Begins With a Lift 

March receives a big lift as Dickinson hosts the boys’ regional powerlifting finals on Saturday. The best of the best will earn a trip to Abilene later this month.

Sunday: The Rockets host the Spurs in the conclusion of a home-and-home set. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live at 6:00pm, with the pregame set for 5:30pm.

Houston’s undefeated XFL team looks to stay that way when the Roughnecks host San Antonio at 7:00pm. ESPN2 will have the game live.

Monday: One high school baseball game is on the docket as Barbers Hill visit Clear Brook at 6:00pm.

La Marque’s soccer teams will be at Sweeny, as the girls start at 530pm while the boys hit the pitch at 7:15pm.

Tuesday: The high school baseball schedule starts with Shadow Creek at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at St. Thomas, Clear Springs at Kincaid, Pasadena High at La Marque and Columbia at Texas City at 6:00pm. Hitchcock at Brazos and Bay Area Christian at Santa Fe are both 7:00pm starts.

In high school softball, Hitchcock at Brazos and O’Connell at La Marque start at 5:00pm, followed by Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, Friendswood at Angleton, state-ranked Santa Fe at Galveston Ball and Texas City at La Porte each begin at 6:30pm.

The home stretch of the boys soccer regular season will have Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Brazoswood and Dickinson at Clear Lake beginning at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, the girls soccer schedule has Clear Creek at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Clear Falls and Clear Lake at Dickinson each getting underway at 7:30pm.

The Rockets take a Nets team that looks far different from the start of the regular season. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show leading into the 7:00pm tipoff.