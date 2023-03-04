Sunday, March 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Month Begins With a Lift 
Sports

Month Begins With a Lift 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

March receives a big lift as Dickinson hosts the boys’ regional powerlifting finals on Saturday. The best of the best will earn a trip to Abilene later this month.

Sunday: The Rockets host the Spurs in the conclusion of a home-and-home set. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live at 6:00pm, with the pregame set for 5:30pm.

Houston’s undefeated XFL team looks to stay that way when the Roughnecks host San Antonio at 7:00pm. ESPN2 will have the game live. 

Monday: One high school baseball game is on the docket as Barbers Hill visit Clear Brook at 6:00pm.

La Marque’s soccer teams will be at Sweeny, as the girls start at 530pm while the boys hit the pitch at 7:15pm.

Tuesday: The high school baseball schedule starts with Shadow Creek at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at St. Thomas, Clear Springs at Kincaid, Pasadena High at La Marque and Columbia at Texas City at 6:00pm. Hitchcock at Brazos and Bay Area Christian at Santa Fe are both 7:00pm starts.

In high school softball, Hitchcock at Brazos and O’Connell at La Marque start at 5:00pm, followed by Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, Friendswood at Angleton, state-ranked Santa Fe at Galveston Ball and Texas City at La Porte each begin at 6:30pm.

The home stretch of the boys soccer regular season will have Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Brazoswood and Dickinson at Clear Lake beginning at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, the girls soccer schedule has Clear Creek at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Clear Falls and Clear Lake at Dickinson each getting underway at 7:30pm.

The Rockets take a Nets team that looks far different from the start of the regular season. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show leading into the 7:00pm tipoff. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Dickinson alum Chris Welch added more trophies

Dickinson High School livestock judging team

Dickinson Lady Gator Powerlifting Team

Galveston Ball Girls’ Powerlifting Team

Month Begins With a Lift 

February is Going, Going (And Will Be), Gone

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close