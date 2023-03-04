Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 67 degrees. The Ditch has some redfish against grass sides with an occasional nice trout using popping cork or artificials. The deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts with popping cork and shrimp. The jetty holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever’s Cut biting on cut bait positioned 12-18 inches under a cork with shrimp, or burner shad. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 68 degrees. Mixed catches of speckled trout, the occasional redfish, and good numbers of sheepshead and black drum, from the northwest side of the bay. East Shoreline is producing scattered catches of speckled trout and redfish for those wading. Soft plastics and mullet imitation plugs working best. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 68 degrees. Waders are catching good numbers of speckled trout and scattered redfish, mostly on soft plastics. Open water reefs still slow for trout, but anglers are catching a few sheepshead and black drum on shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever Cut fish 12-18 inches under cork with shrimp or burner shad black or dark green. Deep Reef to Fat Pat is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastic. The East Bay reefs are starting to see more action with speckled trout early using artificial twitch bait, or split tails. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 72 degrees. Water has cleared up. Bay wells producing sheepshead and black drum on live shrimp. Shorelines action is heating up with a few speckled trout, redfish, and decent numbers of black drum, and sheepshead, all on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The jetties are still holding trout and redfish. Focus on whichever side is the most calm with popping cork and shrimp or free lined shrimp. SWP holding redfish and trout by the rocks and the pier and near the parking lot using popping cork with shrimp. Lower Bay and Lil Hanna’s has some fish on deeper sides of reefs. Smith Point holding redfish and trout. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 69 degrees. Waders are catching a fair amount of redfish and scattered speckled trout. Black drum and sheepshead are on deeper hard shell pads. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Look for sloughs off of the ICW holding fish in calmer water. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout on popping cork and shrimp, or top water baits early then switch to soft plastics and work plastics slow. Jones Bay and the Diversionary Canal are holding some redfish and trout on popping cork with shrimp. Mecum’s Reef drop-off holding a redfish and trout early in the day. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.08 feet above pool. Crappie are good in deep water suspended down 10-15 feet using jigs. Catfish are good in 12 feet of water and near docks biting on cut bait. Bass are shallow on spinnerbaits or flipping laydowns and stumps. White bass are in the creeks and main lake chasing shad biting on slabs.

Texas City: GOOD. 68 degrees. Galveston jetties and the Texas City Dike producing good numbers of oversized black drum using live crab. Sheepshead and keeper black drum being caught on live shrimp, tight on the jetty rocks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is holding redfish and trout along the rocks with scattered drum and flounder. Dickinson Bayou is holding some redfish and drum on popping cork and shrimp or soft plastics. The rock shoals south of the Dike holding fish on popping cork with live shrimp. Sheepshead with an occasional trout and redfish are at the entry to Campbell’s Bayou. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 65 degrees. Fishing patterns are similar but Spring fishing patterns should be starting soon. Sheepshead should start showing up off the rocks on the jetties for the spawn. Trout should begin moving from deep mud and shell to shallow sand. For now, sheepshead, drum and flounder catches in Chocolate Bay, Cold Pass and San Luis Pass with live shrimp on popping cork or freelined. Trout catches drifting with popping cork and shrimp or artificial lures in Chocolate Bay and Bastrop Bay. Redfish and trout in the harbor with live finger mullet or live shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 65 degrees. Fishing continues to be at the mercy of the weather but should improve as we are in the upswing of a full moon. Trout and redfish can be caught drifting or wading with artificials. Some drum are mixed in biting for anglers using cut bait. Boat fishing is best in the morning and wading is best in the evenings. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 65 degrees. Fishing continues to be at the mercy of the weather but should improve as we are in the upswing of a full moon. Redfish and drum are biting cut mullet and shrimp. The Colorado River is almost clear, and Diversionary Canal is clear. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

Port O’Connor: GOOD. 67 degrees. Drum are biting dead shrimp on the bayside of the jetties. Big bull redfish are good on Spanish sardines and piggy perch. Slot redfish are good on Spanish sardines and live shrimp. Sporadic catches of trout. Sheepshead are all over the jetties using live or dead shrimp. Report by Captain Marty Medford, Captain Marty’s Fish of a Lifetime Guide Service.