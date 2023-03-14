Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Basketball

Hitchcock Brings Home State Hoops Title

by Brandon Williams
By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

After falling short of glory last March, Hitchcock’s boys basketball team would not be denied as the Bulldogs rolled past Childress 68-45 to win the state 3A title Saturday in San Antonio, the school’s first state championship.

Hitchcock won their final 22 games en route to the title, finishing the season with a 31-7 record overall.

The Bulldogs put the game away with a 14-3 run to open the fourth quarter, turning a 42-36 lead into a 56-39 advantage that they added to further. Guard Damien McDaniel, who was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, scored 17 points along with eight steals, six rebounds and five assists. McDaniel was joined on the 3A all-tourney team by teammates Lloyd Jones III and Elijah Sherwood and Childress’ Aiden Allen and Lamont Nickleberry.

Hitchcock, which lost in the 3A semifinals in 2022, will have more than enough returning talent for coach Chris Jordan to bring the Bulldogs back to San Antonio for a third straight year. Eight players — including all five starters — are coming back for the 2023-24 season.

The victory marked the first state title in a team sport by a Galveston County team since Santa Fe won the 2011 4A state softball championship.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

