Stepping Up To the Plate 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Right before the Final Four was ready to sweep into Houston, which would keep Janis Burke, CEO of Harris County- Houston Sports Authority very occupied, she took the time to work on a fundraising campaign for the people suffering from last month’s earthquake in Turkey.

Reaching 7.8 on the Richter scale, according to US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck in Turkey right near its border with Syria. About four hours later and 59 miles away from the first epicenter, the earth moved again and USGS measured the second earthquake at 7.5.

As of right now, it is estimated that there was a loss of 58,400 lives from the two earthquakes. Over 200,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed. People were left homeless, schools were gone, business were gone.

Burke’s involvement with raising funds came out of a phone call. As a member of the humanitarian committee with World Chamber of Commerce – Texas, she was asked to participate in a conference call with a mayor from Turkey just days after the earthquake.

“I heard the desperation in his voice as he described the situation, ‘People are just walking around crying’. After hearing the desperation, I said to the group, ‘Well we have a foundation with the Sports Authority, maybe we can do a fundraiser,” shared Burke.

With little time to spare because of her own demanding schedule and the Final Four about to take over her attention, a fundraising dinner was quickly put together. The results of that one dinner netted close to $30,000.

The committee from the WCCT wanted to be sure the funds reach the people, “We didn’t want the funds to be withheld from anyone due to politics,” said Burke. So, between themselves they researched till they found organizations that were directly impacting the lives of those in need from the destruction of the earthquake.

Some of what they raised has gone directly to Latino Church Aleppo on Syria’s Southern border where victims are being fed meals at the rate of 10,000 people a day. The church opens its doors for people to sleep at nighttime. Some of the funds are going to another non-government organization in Turkey.

Both the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority and The World Chamber of Commerce – Texas will continue to raise funds for the earthquake region, according to Burke.

If you would like to contribute to their efforts you are welcome to via Earthquake Relief | Sports Foundation (sportsauthorityfoundation.org)

“Though time has passed and it is no longer in the news, the recovery needs will go on for a long time,” shared Burke.