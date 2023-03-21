Two-For-One 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

What does it take to have a great museum? Most likely some cool artifacts that you can’t see any place else. That’s exactly what Galveston Naval Museum offers plus a very knowledgeable and enthusiastic staff who are ready to answer questions and conduct guided tours.

Located on Pelican Island, an open-air museum setting allows visitors to stop, and honor fallen U.S. Military, enjoy the tropical views and get an up-front, inside tour of not just one American Naval Ship but two: the USS Cavalla Submarine and the USS Stewart Escort at Seawolf Park.

The USS Cavalla once slid along the ocean bottom looking for our nation’s enemies. In some cases, she did not make it all the way to the floor of the ocean because it was only capable of going down 300 feet.

Her claim to fame is taking out the Japanese Navy Carrier, SHOKAKU, one of the aircraft carriers that was part of the attack on Pearl Harbor. She was on her first combat mission out in the Pacific and under the guide of the sailors onboard, she sunk our enemy ship. After World War II, the Cavalla was decommissioned.

She went through several different uses till she landed at Seawolf Park where she is present and ready to help the next generation of Americans learn about our warfare history. On the museum staff is Ron Whitener, who served on the submarine when it was a training vessel in Houston.

“I love this ship; I enjoy talking with the people who come to visit, and I love the history of this submarine!” exclaimed Whitener. He shares his knowledge with tourists such as two retired teachers from Iowa. Whitener is effective at sizing up his listeners to determine just how detailed he should be. His knowledge of submarines is extensive.

Whitener spent his entire naval career on submarines. His first 15 years were as an enlisted sailor. His last 15 years were as an officer. He retired as a Lt. Commander. Though he was an officer, he was limited in what he could command over. “I could command a dry dock but not a submarine,” said Whitener.

His training was in torpedoes, and he was a torpedoman. He is an expert on the history of torpedoes. While he shares his knowledge of submarines with guests, others roam in and out of the area stopping to listen.

The Cavalla was about ready to be sunk according to Whitener. In 1998 she was in such bad shape the city of Galveston and the parks board were ready to give up the ship and sink her. But according to Whitener the U.S. Military put a halt on the idea of sinking a hero such as the Cavalla.

She was restored, and visitors returned to taking a dive into her belly absorbing her history and the history of the many sailors whose feet walked through her narrow halls.

The USS Stewart did not sink an infamous enemy ship but did serve her nation escorting other naval vessels, providing protection for submarines and aircraft carriers. She did take enemy fire and survived. She, too, is open to the public for tours. Her local claim to fame is being built in Houston. Reports are she was built in one week.

While on the USS Stewart, if you bring a deck of cards, you can duplicate the many scenes of World War II movies as you sit in the sailor’s living quarters. You’ll see where they ate and where their food was prepared. You’ll experience walking through their very non-private grooming areas, and you’ll be able to climb up to the gun station. Most every area is open to the public for the price of one ticket. But if you want to go into the engine room down below, you’ll need to purchase a separate ticket.

At the Galveston Naval Museum, basically you get a two-for-one kind of experience along with a view. The museum has been adding additional antique artifacts and exhibits which are part of the outdoor museum experience.

If you would like a guided tour, just ask one of the many knowledgeable staff and someone will be glad to show you around. The team consists of many highly trained individuals, some with military background all have the heart and passion for our nation’s history.

Will, who is not former military but is a self-described history nut, came onboard at the museum in 2021. “People who come here are very respectful. It’s an honor to share the history of the ships with the guests,” shared Will.

Rosie, also known as Julie, another staff member, comes from a military family and loves her job. “I love mingling with our guests and teaching children about the ships. I love being part of preserving and remembering those of our Veterans who served on these ships,” shared Rosie.

Every staff member is available for any number of tasks in operating the museum which includes keeping the restrooms in tip top condition. “Our aim is to have our comfort stations meet or exceed the standards of Bucees,” explained the executive director, Tammy Lobaugh

Tammy has been onboard for one year and her staff report that she is a great boss. Her goal to keep the outdoor restrooms in great shape, has been validated. The restrooms are clean and pleasant.

More important than the restrooms for Tammy and her staff is fulfilling their primary purpose of educating and remembering. “We are the voice for those who served and are no longer with us” shared Tammy.