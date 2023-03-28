Have you budgeted for the true cost of homeownership? Let’s take a look at upfront and ongoing costs you might not have thought about.

Written by Zach Hewke, Edited by Sabrina Lopez

Editor’s Note: This is the first of two parts, with the second to run in our Wednesday, April 5 edition

When you’re budgeting to purchase a home, there is much more to consider than just the down payment you’ll make or your monthly mortgage payments. Here, we review the hidden costs of buying and owning a home.

The Major Costs of Buying a Home

When purchasing a home, there are both direct, upfront costs and indirect, ongoing costs associated with the purchase. Before you sign the dotted line, it’s important to know exactly what these costs are and how they may manifest.

Upfront Costs of Homeownership

Upfront costs are costs you pay when you initially purchase your house. Although most people think they just need enough money to pay for a down payment on a house, there are other costs that have to be paid upfront. These should be spelled out in a cost summary provided to you by your mortgage originator.

Some of the most significant upfront costs associated with purchasing a home are:

Closing costs

Down payments

Moving costs

Reserves

In addition to these upfront costs, there are many ongoing costs of owning a home.

Ongoing Costs of Homeownership

While most people budget for upfront costs when buying a home, there are quite a few additional expenses that most people overlook.

These costs may or may not be within your control. For example, if you move to a community with an HOA, you will need to pay that fee monthly. There are other factors that you do have more control over, such as maintenance and repairs.

Some of the most common ongoing costs of homeownership are:

HOA and condo fees

Home maintenance, repairs and utilities

Homeowners insurance

Mortgage insurance

Mortgage payments

Property taxes

