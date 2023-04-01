Sunday, April 2, 2023
Mr. Henry Goes to Washington

March 26-28, 2023
Family Services Center (FSC), CEO Dr. Jared Williams, and Keith Henry, Dir. of Public Policy, traveled to
Washington DC, accompanying Galveston City Councilmember Mrs. Sharon Lewis. The trio attended a
scheduled briefing by Sen. John Cornyn (TX) hosted by the National League of Cities. During the briefing, Dr.
Williams inquired about priority mental health funding at the state and federal levels. Sen. Cornyn recently sent
$21 million in federal funds to Texas to support mental health initiatives like behavioral health workforce
development. This initiative is essential to incentives that will assist in recruiting and retaining mental health
professionals across multiple disciplines, including educational and law enforcement agencies.
Additionally, the trio met with Congressman Randy Weber and discussed relevant public policy specific to the
City of Galveston, Galveston County, and Jefferson County. On balance, FSC is grateful to our members of
congress for their continued support for behavioral health policy, criminal justice reform, school-based
prevention/intervention policies, and championing mental health for our veterans of the armed services. FSC
looks forward to continued collaboration with our elected officials.
Message from the CEO
“Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. However, mental
illness affects everyone directly or indirectly through family, friends or coworkers. Despite mental illnesses’
reach and prevalence, stigma and misunderstanding are also, unfortunately, widespread and prevent many
from seeking the treatment needed to lead healthy lives. While 1 in 5 people will experience a mental illness
during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health.”
Dr. Jared Williams, CEO
Family Services Center, the Center for Mental Health and Well-Being

