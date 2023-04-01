Mr. Henry Goes to Washington

March 26-28, 2023

Family Services Center (FSC), CEO Dr. Jared Williams, and Keith Henry, Dir. of Public Policy, traveled to

Washington DC, accompanying Galveston City Councilmember Mrs. Sharon Lewis. The trio attended a

scheduled briefing by Sen. John Cornyn (TX) hosted by the National League of Cities. During the briefing, Dr.

Williams inquired about priority mental health funding at the state and federal levels. Sen. Cornyn recently sent

$21 million in federal funds to Texas to support mental health initiatives like behavioral health workforce

development. This initiative is essential to incentives that will assist in recruiting and retaining mental health

professionals across multiple disciplines, including educational and law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, the trio met with Congressman Randy Weber and discussed relevant public policy specific to the

City of Galveston, Galveston County, and Jefferson County. On balance, FSC is grateful to our members of

congress for their continued support for behavioral health policy, criminal justice reform, school-based

prevention/intervention policies, and championing mental health for our veterans of the armed services. FSC

looks forward to continued collaboration with our elected officials.

Message from the CEO

“Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. However, mental

illness affects everyone directly or indirectly through family, friends or coworkers. Despite mental illnesses’

reach and prevalence, stigma and misunderstanding are also, unfortunately, widespread and prevent many

from seeking the treatment needed to lead healthy lives. While 1 in 5 people will experience a mental illness

during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health.”

Dr. Jared Williams, CEO

Family Services Center, the Center for Mental Health and Well-Being