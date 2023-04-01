Sunday, April 2, 2023
One Shining Moment in Houston

by Brandon Williams
The 2022-23 men’s college basketball National Champion will be crowned at NRG Stadium on Monday night as the winners of San Diego State-Florida Atlantic University takes on Miami (Fla.)-UConn begins at 8:20pm on KHOU11, wrapping up a busy stretch to where Houston is the spotlight of the sports world.

Sunday: The Astros close out their first series of the season with a 1:10pm start against the White Sox. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts the pregame show at 12:30pm.

In what will be their penultimate home game for the 2022-23 season, the Rockets host the Lakers beginning at 6:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

Monday: District 18-5A will hold its boys golf tournament at the Country Place Golf Course in Pearland for the first of the two-day event. 

The boys of District 24-6A will hold their two-day golf tourney at Bay Forest Golf Course in La Porte.

The day’s sole high school baseball game will have Brazos at Hitchcock at 7:00pm. Meanwhile, the two schools will face each other on the softball field in Hitchcock starting at 6:00pm.

Future Hall of Fame slugger Miguel Cabrera makes his final appearance to Houston when the Tigers visit Minute Maid Park for the first of a three-game set starting at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage beginning at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The high school baseball schedule will start at 6:00pm with Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Kincaid at Clear Falls, Clear Lake at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Dickinson, state-ranked Friendswood at Manvel, La Marque at Brazosport and Santa Fe at Texas City.

In softball, La Marque at Brazosport starts at 5:30pm, followed by Angleton at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at state-ranked Santa Fe, and La Porte at Texas City each starting at 6:30pm.

The Rockets host the Nuggets in their home finale of the 2022-23 season. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (territorial restrictions apply) will start coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show, leading into the 7:00pm tipoff.

The Tigers and Astros continue their series at Minute Maid Park beginning at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (territorial restrictions apply) begins coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

