One Shining Moment in Houston

The 2022-23 men’s college basketball National Champion will be crowned at NRG Stadium on Monday night as the winners of San Diego State-Florida Atlantic University takes on Miami (Fla.)-UConn begins at 8:20pm on KHOU11, wrapping up a busy stretch to where Houston is the spotlight of the sports world.

Sunday: The Astros close out their first series of the season with a 1:10pm start against the White Sox. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts the pregame show at 12:30pm.

In what will be their penultimate home game for the 2022-23 season, the Rockets host the Lakers beginning at 6:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

Monday: District 18-5A will hold its boys golf tournament at the Country Place Golf Course in Pearland for the first of the two-day event.

The boys of District 24-6A will hold their two-day golf tourney at Bay Forest Golf Course in La Porte.

The day’s sole high school baseball game will have Brazos at Hitchcock at 7:00pm. Meanwhile, the two schools will face each other on the softball field in Hitchcock starting at 6:00pm.

Future Hall of Fame slugger Miguel Cabrera makes his final appearance to Houston when the Tigers visit Minute Maid Park for the first of a three-game set starting at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage beginning at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The high school baseball schedule will start at 6:00pm with Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Kincaid at Clear Falls, Clear Lake at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Dickinson, state-ranked Friendswood at Manvel, La Marque at Brazosport and Santa Fe at Texas City.

In softball, La Marque at Brazosport starts at 5:30pm, followed by Angleton at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at state-ranked Santa Fe, and La Porte at Texas City each starting at 6:30pm.

The Rockets host the Nuggets in their home finale of the 2022-23 season. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (territorial restrictions apply) will start coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show, leading into the 7:00pm tipoff.

The Tigers and Astros continue their series at Minute Maid Park beginning at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (territorial restrictions apply) begins coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.