Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 67 degrees. The surf is starting to hold some black drum, pompano, small shark and occasional redfish. The North Jetty surf side holding sheepshead and trout against rocks look for bait. Redfish in the channel on Carolina rigged mullet, shad, and crab. The end holds nice schools of trout and sheepshead. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 69 degrees. Waders doing the best along the east shoreline when winds are favorable. Upper northwest corner of the bay producing scattered catches of trout and keeper black drum. A few oversized redfish and black drum are also being caught and released. Live shrimp and soft plastics drawing the most bites. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 70 degrees. Bay reefs should begin to produce speckled trout for those anglers drift fishing. Waders catching scattered trout up to 6 pounds on a variety of mullet imitation plugs. A few redfish in the mix at times. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Yates Bayou (Drain) holding redfish against grass line on popping cork and shrimp. Then Hanna’s is great early on same bait or twitching artificials. Look for birds and Slicks, small slicks could be just getting started. Look for bait moving. Watermelon smell in the air don’t pass on them. Pepper Grove Cove to Moody’s Pass holding fish. Smith Point to Moody National Wildlife. Redfish look for schools and birds. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 71 degrees. Pier pilings producing a few speckled trout, but the black drum bite has been good. Flood gate at Moses Lake coughing up a few redfish, and black drum. Nearby shoreline scattered catches of speckled trout. A few trout showing along rocks in the open bay. Live shrimp catching the majority of the fish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The South Jetty still holding Trout, sheepshead and redfish close to rocks free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with live shrimp or soft plastic. SWP Holding redfish from Pier and from rocks. Sheepshead in front on concrete Seawall. The drains out of Swan Lake and Campbell’s Slough holding sheepshead with an occasional Redfish. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 71 degrees. A few waders are finding pockets of speckled trout and redfish mostly on soft plastics. Along bay reefs scattered catches of trout and redfish being caught by drift fishing with soft plastics and live shrimp. Causeway bridge beginning to produce better numbers of keeper size drum, redfish, and speckled trout on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Greens lake holding redfish against grass lines and by sandy shores early. ICW holding fish through greens cut and Carancahua cut holding trout and redfish with the amount of wind wind we are getting. Mecom Reef will have fish on it early up by rocks with artificial or live bait free-line or under cork. You’ll need to find protected waters with bait moving around as the winds pick up. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 69 degrees; 0.09 feet below pool. Bass are shallow in cover on spawning beds out to 12 feet biting crankbaits. White bass are running in the creeks biting roadrunners. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good in 12 feet of water and near docks biting on cut bait.

Texas City: GOOD. 69 degrees. Excellent catches of sheepshead from the Galveston jetties on live shrimp. Oversized black drum still being caught on live halved crab and fresh dead shad. Some bull redfish with them. A few slot redfish and speckled trout are also showing up along the rocks. Rock walkers on the dike still catching big black drum. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is holding bull redfish along the rocks with scattered drum and flounder. Dickinson Bayou, holding some redfish and drum on popping cork and shrimp or soft plastics. The Rock shoals south of dike holding fish on popping cork with live shrimp. Millers Point holding a few trout and occasional Redfish. Look for slicks and birds this time of year. The smaller the slick, the more fresh it could be sometimes. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 64 degrees. Fishing patterns are starting to move from mud and shell to the spring pattern on the rocks and sand. Check the wind forecast before heading out. Spanish mackerel, pompano, sheepshead and big redfish at the jetties with live shrimp. Sheepshead are spawning anywhere with moving water, so target the pass, river, and jetties. Redfish are in the river, back lakes, river and bays with live shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics in new penny, chartreuse, Texas roach or red/white. Flounder are showing up in the bays mixed in with trout and redfish. River holding flounder and trout. Few catches of trout in the surf mixed in with jack crevalle and sharks. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 64 degrees. Fishing is picking up, but the fight will still be with the weather and not the rod. Trout are good drifting with live shrimp under a popping cork, or wading the shorelines with lures. Redfish are mixed in on live shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder gigging at night is producing the best bite. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 64 degrees. Fishing is picking up, but the fight will still be with the weather and not the rod. The Colorado River is clear with the best bite for trout at night under the lights. Redfish are biting on live shrimp or cut mullet. Flounder gigging at night is producing the best bite. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.