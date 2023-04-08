Rockets Officially Begin Waiting For Wemby

Owners of the second-worst record in the NBA, the Rockets end their 2022-23 regular season in hopes of beating out the Pistons for the chance to select French uber prospect Victor Wembanyama with the first pick of June’s draft. At 7-4, Wembanyama is regarded as the best international prospect in hoops history and the best gifted since LeBron James arrived 20 years ago. All eyes will be on May 16, when the NBA hosts its Draft Lottery to determine where the 19-year-old will land this fall.

Sunday: The 2022-23 season ends for the Rockets in the nation’s capital with a 12:00pm tip against the Wizards. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the pregame show beginning at 11:30am.

Meanwhile, the Astros will spend Easter completing a three-game set at the Twins beginning at 1:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (territorial restrictions) will have the game starting with the pregame at 12:30pm.

Monday: The road to next month’s state track and field championships begin for La Marque and the rest of 26-4A as the district holds its track and field meet in Stafford.

Opening round play of the 6A, Region III tennis finals gets underway at Deer Park High School, while the Blythe Calfee Tennis Center in Willis is the site for the 5A, Region III tennis finals. Both events will conclude on Wednesday.

It’s off to Pittsburgh for the Astros, who take on the Pirates beginning at 5:35pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest hits the air with the pregame show at 5:00pm.

Tuesday: The high school baseball schedule starts at 5:30pm with Clear Brook at Conroe, followed by Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Lake, La Marque at Iowa Colony, and South Houston at Texas City each starting at 6:00pm. La Porte at state-ranked Friendswood starts at 6:30pm, while Clear Falls at Brazoswood, Galveston Ball at Angleton, Danbury at Hitchcock, and Manvel at Santa Fe each start at 7:00pm.

The high school softball schedule starts with La Marque at Iowa Colony at 5:00pm, with Danbury at Hitchcock at 6:00pm. Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Friendswood at state-ranked Santa Fe, Galveston Ball at Manvel, and Angleton at Texas City each start at 6:30pm, while Clear Springs at Clear Lake wraps up the schedule at 6:45pm.

Day one of the District 18-5A track and field meet in Angleton will feature the field events along with the prelims of the track events.

The Astros continue their series at the Pirates starting at 5:35pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts the pregame show at 5:00pm.