Wellby Financial Sponsors Rocket Challenge for Clear Creek ISD Students During Space Center Houston’s Moon 2 Mars Festival

Local high school students paired up to compete for a first prize of $500 each in a Wellby Financial savings account, plus a Space Center University scholarship.

Wellby Financial recently partnered with Space Center Houston to host a Rocket Challenge for Clear Creek ISD (CCISD) high school students as part of the Moon 2 Mars Festival. Thirty students paired together to assemble and launch a rocket on NASA Johnson Space Center grounds for an engaging, hands-on learning opportunity.

The winners were selected based on the budget, flight report, and payload condition after launch. The first-place team included students from both Clear Lake High School and Clear Falls High School. They each received a Wellby Financial savings account with $500, plus a Space Center University Scholarship.

Second-place team, both students from Clear Springs High School, each received a Wellby Financial savings account with $500. The third-place team, both students from Clear Lake High School, each received a Wellby Financial savings account with $250. All participants also received the opportunity to open a saving account at Wellby Financial before April 1 and receive $50!

In addition to the Rocket Challenge, the students enjoyed a complimentary ticket to Space Center Houston’s Moon 2 Mars Festival, Presented by Wellby Financial, plus lunch, and a Rocket Park Tour at NASA Johnson Space Center.

Space Center Houston’s Education team, Space Center University, played an integral role by facilitating the Rocket Challenge. Space Center University describes its programming as “immersing students in authentic learning opportunities tied to NASA missions with a high level of STEM topics applied to real world and space-related experiences.” ​

“We believe in dreams, and we want to help jumpstart these students’ financial prosperity in their journey to achieve them,” said Marty Pell, President & CEO of Wellby Financial “We know that with the right support and resources, there is no limit to human achievement. We’re proud to sponsor the Rocket Challenge and expand our partnership with both Space Center Houston and CCISD in our shared mission to ignite learning for all through a spirit of exploration.”

Wellby’s partnership with CCISD has previously included sponsoring a Wellby STEM Stars of the Game series, where the academic achievements of students participating in the district’s STEM programs were highlighted as a tribute to our next generation of dreamers. Additionally, Wellby provided a unique opportunity for CCISD students, families, and staff to attend Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights through discounted tickets and sponsored an entire elementary school’s attendance of 750 students at this exciting event.

Wellby’s support of CCISD emphasizes the importance of science, technology, engineering, and math to encourage today’s dreamers to become tomorrow’s doers, just like the brave men and women of NASA.

Wellby was originally founded to serve the employees and families of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. This legacy, deeply rooted in the space community and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, is at the foundation of who Wellby is and how they serve the community.