“Donkey” Makes Houston-Area Debut at COM

by Brandon Williams
By Monique Sennet

Marketing and Public Affairs Director, College of the Mainland Audiences will soon be able to attend the first Houston-area premier of “Donkey” when it debuts on April 20 at College of the Mainland’s (COM) theater located inside the newly renovated Fine Arts Building. A satire of small-town politics, written by John Patrick Bray, this show follows Steve Ryan, owner of a small coffee shop located in a liberal arts college town in upstate New York and his conflict with a new corporate coffee giant that moved to town. Bray will be a special audience guest during the April 29 performance. COM theatre program alumni, Rocky Banks, will be making his mainstage directorial debut.

The show will be the first production in the recently completed renovated and expanded Fine Arts Building, marking the end of Phase 1 of the 10-year Master Facilities Plan. “We are excited to make it our own,” said H. Russ Brown, Head of Theatre at COM. “There’s a renewed excitement, a relief, a gratitude of just being in the space.”

Since 1972, COM Theatre has presented more than 228 productions including children’s theatre, concerts and workshops with attendance of more than a quarter of a million people. The program has been recognized as a leading theatre program, setting high production standards and developing one of this country’s most innovative programs.

The play runs April 20 – May 7, Thursday to Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.

