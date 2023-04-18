By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Two years in a row Avery Robinson has raised the Grand Champion rabbits for GCFR, 2023. In fact, in 2022, Avery reports, she not only won Grand Champion but also earned Reserve Champion. She’s fallen in love with rabbits and plans to go to Texas A&M with hopes of one day becoming an official rabbit judge.

Avery started down the rabbit hole only after she had tried pigs for two years. She moved away from the pig-raising experience and has never looked back at her pig years. “I love the way a rabbit feels and looks. They are simple and elegant,” shared Avery.

She’s been raising rabbits for eight years and has learned a lot about how to raise champion rabbits, “It’s about their diet,” explained Avery. “You have to develop the science of their diet to be able to raise champion rabbits.”

Avery is ready for an emotional goodbye to her rabbits. As the grand champions, her animals will be auctioned, and she’ll move onto her next set of rabbits.

This year she decided to throw her hat into the ring as a contestant in the Galveston County Miss Rodeo contest. The finals for Mr. and Miss Galveston County Rodeo King and Queen will be held at the main rodeo arena Thursday.