No Shortage of Future Cowboys or Cowgirls in Galveston County

Galveston County Fair and Rodeo (GCFR) opened this year with a full lineup of events and exhibits. The Mutton Bustin’ event drew 300+ participants on Saturday morning. Audience members cheered on the children as they grabbed a handful of wool and tried to hang on as long as possible.

“It was so much fun to watch the kids riding the sheep!” exclaimed one woman.

“I just love watching the children with the animals,” shared another woman.

Children are allowed to enter based on their age and size, and, of course, their parents/guardians must agree. It’s a first step in maybe growing up to become a cowboy or cowgirl.

The sport of mutton bustin’ is a young one with reports that it originated in 1980 with a former rodeo queen who decided to put kids on sheep at a rodeo.

Since mutton bustin’s inception, rodeos throughout the western U.S. have incorporated the event into grown-up rodeo shows.

Saturday morning at 11:00, the 300 Mutton Busters were lining up waiting for their chance to be placed on the back of a lamb and take off out of the chute.

According to the Mutton Bustin’ Entry Form on the GCFR website, GCFR requires all children to wear safety helmets, closed-toe shoes, long sleeves, a vest and long pants. The chairperson of the competition reserves the right to determine if a child is either emotionally or physically not able to handle the ride and can disallow the ride. This decision is not negotiable.

As the day grew hot, the young buckaroos and their families headed home so the little ones could get in a nap. “We tried to get Cash to sleep but he just wouldn’t,” said one father of a Mutton Buster. He’s gonna be really worn out tonight.”

The judges made their decisions. Ten families were notified to bring their child back for the finals which took place after dark, during intermission of the bull-riding competition. Cash’s father was really happy, and so was Cash that he made the top ten.

Winning the Mutton Bustin’ contest with a score of 90 points was 7-year-old Griffin Barbour. He lives in League City and his father shared that he does not like wearing jeans. He prefers to ride a lamb in a pair of sweatpants. His father was beaming with pride. After his win, Griffin himself, was just hanging out being a kid with other mutton busters.

On the other side of the fairgrounds, there was another morning contest. Sixty babies ages one month to 2 years old were walking, crawling, and being carried on stage to compete for the titles of Galveston County Baby Cowboy and Cowgirl.

What does it take to be the winner of a baby cowgirl/cowboy contest?

“For the babies we judge them based on their attire, personality and smile,” explained Kim Davis, who enjoyed her first year as a judge for the competition. Older children had their own competition and were interviewed and demonstrated talent.

It does take some work and a lot of luck to win a baby title. The work is making sure you have a legendary cowgirl or cowboy outfit. Then, you have to show your personality and smile which is part luck, because your personality at such a young age might be cranky at the moment when you are supposed to shine brightly.

Narrowing down to one baby cowgirl and cowboy was a tough call. The judges handed their score sheets to the person who tallied the totals. The winning baby cowboy was: 8-month-old Steven Wilson from Santa Fe. His good luck was that he fell asleep when he got the trophy and not during the judging.

Two-year-old Breckyn Booth came on stage with a smile and a wave, then she spun around and ended with pulling a baby chick out of her white bag. She is from Santa Fe. According to program notes, she enjoys her silky chickens and making mud pies.

In the middle of the fairground was the rabbit contest with rows and rows of rabbits sitting in their containers. Before the rabbits made it in for the judging, children with their rabbits in wagons lined the area.

Rabbits are raised by young people throughout the county and are brought to the fair for judging. Entrants come in either a group of three to be entered or a single rabbit. Micheal Franke picks up each rabbit and gives them an inspection.

“Overall I’m looking for which rabbit can give us the most muscle,” said Franke. He judges between 30 and 60 contests a year.

If you really love your rabbits, and you are feeling the heat of the day, you might just pull off your hat and start fanning your rabbits. Charlotte Hood from League City really loves her rabbits. “It’s fun and you can teach them to do tricks,” said Charlotte.

Competitions are about winning, but being a good sport is part of becoming a champion, and Kade, only 4 years old was a good sport. He was not one of the 10 finalists, but he brought his smile and curiosity back to the evening Mutton Bustin’ event. “Can I take a picture with your camera, please?” asked Kade. With the camera strap draped over his neck and a quick direction on how to look through a view finder, Kade snapped a few pictures of the events in the arena.

The GCFR continues through April 22. For more information and a list of each day’s events, visit the GCFR official website: https://www.galvestoncountyfair.com/

4 Opening the event on Saturday evening with our National Anthem at the GCFR

4A a cowboy sliding off the bull during the bull riding event at GCFR

4B Galveston County Baby Cowboy Winner, Steven Wilson

4C Charlotte Hood fanning her rabbits at the GCFR

4D All 60 contestants for Galveston County Baby Cowboy and Cowgirl with their parents

4E Kade the Mutton Buster at the GCFR4G Galveston County Baby Cowgirl Winner, Breckyn Booth