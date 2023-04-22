A True Cowboy Spirit

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Ryleigh Meek has been volunteering at the fair and rodeo most of her life, and she is about to age out of 4-H. She said she’s planning to stay engaged with the rodeo, maybe by serving on one of the committees. “The fair is like my second life,” Ryleigh said.

She’s a senior at Santa Fe High School working on a dual program at College of the Mainland. Ryleigh plans to become a nurse one day.

Ryleigh has a true Texas spirit. Every year since she was eight, she said, she has entered one of the queen pageants. Though she has not won the title, she keeps trying and doing what she loves. Now that’s a big falling-off-your-horse-and-getting-back-up-in-the-saddle kind of spirit.