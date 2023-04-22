Saturday, April 22, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » A True Cowboy Spirit
Fair & Rodeo

A True Cowboy Spirit

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Ryleigh Meek has been volunteering at the fair and rodeo most of her life, and she is about to age out of 4-H. She said she’s planning to stay engaged with the rodeo, maybe by serving on one of the committees. “The fair is like my second life,” Ryleigh said.

She’s a senior at Santa Fe High School working on a dual program at College of the Mainland. Ryleigh plans to become a nurse one day. 

Ryleigh has a true Texas spirit. Every year since she was eight, she said, she has entered one of the queen pageants. Though she has not won the title, she keeps trying and doing what she loves. Now that’s a big falling-off-your-horse-and-getting-back-up-in-the-saddle kind of spirit. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

No Shortage of Future Cowboys or Cowgirls in Galveston County

Grand Champion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close