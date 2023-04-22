By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Cool breezes drifted through the air as older adults from all over the county came together under the entertainment center at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo. The volunteers had a full schedule planned, and the participants were ready to enjoy the excitement.

Frist on the list of activities was a chance to hold, pet, and groom some small barnyard animals all thanks to CJ’s Stable. “My mom came out for Senior Day once, and she was so disappointed because she didn’t get to be near any animals. So, I decided to donate my petting zoo for Senior Day,” shared Cathy Morrison, owner of CJ’s Stable.

Bingo cards were passed out, and as soon as the caller started calling out numbers and rows, the seniors were finished talking and were focused on playing the game. As one person won, the entire crowd cheered them on, and then another game was played and another and another.

Lunch was enjoyed while people who had never met before chatted about their lives.

“I just love coming here and being with people my own age,” shared one woman. Some came in groups as friends, some came from senior facilities and some just came out on their own.

There was time for dancing and a dance contest. The Dance-off song was announced, The Twist, and jackets and hats came off as the seniors got serious about winning the title. David and Pat took first place with their showy twists, leaps, kicks and nonstop entertaining dance moves.

A surprise final activity was announced, and those who had not left were caught up in a Blackout Bingo game. All spots on the bingo card need to be covered for a win.

If it weren’t for the volunteers, the seniors would not have had their day. Fourteen youngster volunteers brought animals to the seniors for petting, delivered Bingo cards and passed out lunches.

Jessica, who was volunteer director for the day, has been working on Senior Citizens Day for at least 10 years. “I love the smiling faces when they come out and mingle with each other,” Jessica shared. “They all seem so happy,” said Jessica.

“We just love getting out of the house and spending time talking with our friends, some of whom we haven’t seen since last year,” shared one senior.