BASEBALL, NOTHING BUT BASEBALL 

by Brandon Williams
With the high school softball playoffs beginning later in the week, baseball is the dominant sport on the schedule as the high school regular season reaches its conclusion while the Astros close out a series at the Braves before heading to Tampa Bay to face the team with the best record in the majors. 

Sunday: The Astros conclude their weekend set at the Braves beginning at 12:30pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins the pregame show at 12:00pm.

Monday: Houston gets their first look at blistering hot Tampa Bay when the Astros visit the Rays at 5:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 5:00pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The final week of the high school baseball season starts at 6:00pm with Dickinson at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Clear Creek, and Galveston Ball at Texas City. Angleton at state-ranked Friendswood and Hitchcock at Boling each start at 7:00pm.

The Astros and Rays continue their series starting at 5:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts the pregame show at 5:00pm.

