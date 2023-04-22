Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 70 degrees. The surf is starting to hold some black drum, pompano, small shark and occasional redfish. The North Jetty surf side holding sheepshead and trout against rocks look for bait. Redfish in the channel on Carolina rigged mullet, shad, and crab. The end holds nice schools of trout and sheepshead. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 70 degrees. Anglers fishing the lower half of the east shoreline finding speckled trout on soft plastics and live shrimp. Northwest corner of the bay producing scattered catches of speckled trout, black drum, even a few oversized drum, all on live shrimp under popping corks. Water clarity is in fair shape. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 71 degrees. Wade angers are catching good trout up to 7 pounds on hard and soft plastic lures. Fish are beginning to show up on the shell reefs, when wind allows, best on soft plastics and live shrimp under popping corks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. After a windy week with a few days of north winds, and 20 mph gusts out of the east to southeast the water clarity is improving. Artificial and live bait will produce catches depending upon the day and time. The bite has been anywhere from finicky to jerk the rod out of your hand, so it makes for some great times on East Galveston Bay. The best bite has been in the late afternoon, when there is lots of water and a strong incoming tide. Fish are biting �¼ ounce jig heads in Blue Moon, as well as live shrimp under a popping cork on flats and in or around shell on the wind protected shorelines. Topwater bite has been on fire resulting in bigger fish and some great memory making action. We photographed and released all of our solid trout over 20 inches, as we desperately need to practice conservation to improve the population of larger trout. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Yates Bayou (Drain) holding redfish against grass line on popping cork and shrimp. Then Hanna’s is great early on same bait or twitching artificials. Look for birds and slicks, and moving bait. Pepper Grove Cove to Moody’s Pass holding fish. Smith Point to Moody National Wildlife. Redfish look for schools and birds. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 71 degrees. Eagle Point shorelines are producing speckled trout and black drum on live shrimp under popping corks. Rocks structures lining the ship channel are good for speckled trout, sheepshead, black drum using live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The South Jetty still holding Trout, sheepshead and redfish close to rocks free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with live shrimp or soft plastic. SWP Holding redfish from Pier and from rocks. Sheepshead in front of the concrete Seawall. The drains out of Swan Lake and Campbell’s Slough holding sheepshead with an occasional Redfish. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 73 degrees. Good catches of speckled trout are scattered along with some redfish for those wading with artificial lures and live bait, croakers getting the best bites. Trout and black drum catches are increasing on the east side of the Causeway bridge with live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Greens lake holding redfish against grass lines and by sandy shores early. ICW holding fish through greens cut and Carancahua cut holding trout and redfish with the amount of wind wind we are getting. Mecom Reef will have fish on it early up by rocks with artificial or live bait free-line or under cork. You’ll need to find protected waters with bait moving around as the winds pick up. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.25 feet above pool. Water runoff has lowered the water temperature. Catfish are biting in 15-20 feet of water on shad. Some catfish are staying close to bulkheads waiting for the shad spawn to resume. Crappie are good in 8-16 feet of water in open water fishing black and chartreuse or blue and white jigs off the bottom. Structures are holding smaller fish. Bass have pushed out to 6-10 feet of water using chatterbaits, or Texas rigged worms. White bass are good under the lights at night with rattletraps and double rigged jigs. Report by Jason Machala, JM Fishing Guide Service.

Texas City: GOOD. 72 degrees. Texas City: Trout are good to eight pounds, with gafftop, black drum and slot redfish mixed in at the Galveston jetties on live shrimp. Still decent numbers of oversized black drum, and good numbers of bull redfish coming on heavy tackle. Beachfront piers are producing good numbers of bull redfish, and some keeper black drum. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is holding bull redfish along the rocks with scattered drum and flounder. Dickinson Bayou, holding some redfish and drum on popping cork and shrimp or soft plastics. The Rock shoals south of the dike holding fish on popping cork with live shrimp. Millers Point holding a few trout and occasional Redfish. Look for slicks and birds this time of year. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 70-73 degrees. Trout and redfish are on fire with live shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good on dragging gulp swimming mullet, three inch shrimp, or live mullet on the bottom. Sheepshead and drum are good on live or dead shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 68 degrees. Fishing continues to fluctuate with the weather. Slot trout are good wading the shorelines with topwaters, or drifting with live shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish and drum are scarce with a few catches on bay reefs. The high tides have pushed the fish in the back lakes. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 68 degrees. Fishing continues to fluctuate with the weather. Glass minnows are running the shorelines attracting trout and redfish. Look for diving schools of pelicans. Slot trout are good wading the shorelines with topwaters, or drifting with live shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish and drum are scarce with a few catches on bay reefs. The high tides have pushed the fish in the back lakes. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.