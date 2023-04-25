Growing Up–Rodeo Style

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Handing the agricultural and rodeo torch on to the next generation is a big part of the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo (GGFR). Great-grandparents Wade and Margaret Hunt serve on the GCFR committee, and their little grandson. Wayland spends time hanging out at the rodeo listening to, watching, and feeling all that a rodeo encompasses.

Keeping the next generation engaged is generated through events geared toward children. Throughout the week, the grounds have been filled with families whose children have had a chance to compete in simple agricultural activities, such as the tractor pull. In this event children ride a mini tractor which pulls a trailer of weights. Their task is to use all their might to get that tractor over the line.

“The secret is momentum,” explained the emcee, Alex.

He uses his position to give the children mini science lessons, such as asking one young man to flip his baseball cap backwards to boost his aerodynamic position.

Tractor-pull-winner Levi tries to bring out his smile and not be shy as Alex awards him with a trophy.

“Levi has the record for the most attended tractor shows for 2022 and 2023,” Alex said. “He’s the most passionate tractor-pull person, and he exemplifies the spirit of tractor pull.”

Another attraction for children which gives them a chance to play a few games and learn a little bit more about the science of agricultural business is Wagon of Whimsy. The wagon is laden with interactive activities that mimic tasks in the agriculture industry.

Ky Dobson from Oregon has been coming to GCFR since he was 15 years old, bringing some form of interactive entertainment for the children. The wagon was his COVID brainchild, and he said plans to keep coming to Galveston County.

“The kids in Texas are just a joy to work with,” Dobson said.

High flying acrobatic artist Cassie Sterling put on a spellbinding show for children and adults alike. The sun was moving to the West. Her audience gazed up as began performing gymnastic moves in the air slight gasps of relief were heard when she accomplished a daring move.

She promised if the crowd cheered her on enough, she’d do several one hand tricks. The crowd gave her cheers of approval and she came through with her promise.

Another attraction is the mechanical bull ride. Parents can be heard giving directions, “lean back, now lean to the right, now lean forward” while watching their youngster take on the challenge.

Sofia from Alvin shared that she’s been riding bulls for just nine months. She rode in last weekend’s event, but she showed up too late for Saturday’s sign in time. Keeping the spirit alive, she hangs out to watch as the rodeo begins.

She’s 23 years old and started riding horses when she was three. “At this point in my life I’m willing to sit on the horses nobody wants to ride,” proclaimed Sofia.

She shared that she does bare-back riding and hopes to go to the National Fair and Rodeo one day. “I want to be in the National Rodeo not watching it,” she said.

From her perspective it’s a little bit harder for a girl to be taken seriously as a bull rider, but she’s not giving up.

“It’s hard being a female in this sport, but if you have a passion for it and a drive you’ll get far enough,” she said.

What drives her to want to ride a bull and possibly have her entire body stomped on by a very upset 1500-pound animal?

“I love the adrenaline of the sport,” Sofia shared.

Before each evening’s rodeo event, every single cowboy at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo knows they are going to take their hat off and bow their head as a prayer is shared over the loudspeaker.

The prayer is one with some somber notes while cowboys and cowgirls await their chance to rope a calf, ride bareback, round the barrels or ride a bull. Each person affiliated with a rodeo understands the risks involved and understands the humble spirit needed. The success of a cowboy/cowgirl is not solely based on their skills, but also the will of the animal upon which they will mount.

After a rodeo style National Anthem, the show began.

Saturday night’s rodeo included a note of love. During intermission one of the cowboys proposed to his girlfriend in the arena with the whole crowd watching, She said, “yes.’

At the end of the night, little Brycen took a tour of the animals. He ended his day at the GCFR saying good night to the grand champion steer. “He likes this more than the rodeo,” his mother said. “It was too much noise for him.”

