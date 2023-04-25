Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Texas City Honors Mild-Mannered “Wonder Woman”
Awards

Texas City Honors Mild-Mannered “Wonder Woman”

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

The City of Texas City honored a true hero on Thursday evening as Boy Scouts Committee Chairperson Kimber Schwamb received an unexpected salute for her actions on April 1.

Schwamb saved the life of a Tiger Scout when she used the Heimlich procedure to dislodge the top of a water bottle out of the Scout’s throat. The Scout, who was unable to breathe or talk, was rescued by the rapid actions of his leader.

Shortly after the opening of the April 20 Pack meeting at the Our Lady of Fatima gymnasium, Texas City Commissioner At-Large Able Garza, Texas City Fire Chief David Zacherl, Father Clint Ressler and a number others surprised Schwamb, who was presented with a variety of honors.

No honor was as important as the one Schwamb received from the mother of the scout she saved. “My son means everything to me,” she tearfully said. “I don’t know where I’d be without him, but I don’t know where I’d be without you.”

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

League City Lions Club Returns to Saddling up for Students

Trio- 1st place, Super sweepstakes officers

Number 1 team at UIL academics

Congratulations to Vet Med II students

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close