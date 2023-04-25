Texas City Honors Mild-Mannered “Wonder Woman”

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

The City of Texas City honored a true hero on Thursday evening as Boy Scouts Committee Chairperson Kimber Schwamb received an unexpected salute for her actions on April 1.

Schwamb saved the life of a Tiger Scout when she used the Heimlich procedure to dislodge the top of a water bottle out of the Scout’s throat. The Scout, who was unable to breathe or talk, was rescued by the rapid actions of his leader.

Shortly after the opening of the April 20 Pack meeting at the Our Lady of Fatima gymnasium, Texas City Commissioner At-Large Able Garza, Texas City Fire Chief David Zacherl, Father Clint Ressler and a number others surprised Schwamb, who was presented with a variety of honors.

No honor was as important as the one Schwamb received from the mother of the scout she saved. “My son means everything to me,” she tearfully said. “I don’t know where I’d be without him, but I don’t know where I’d be without you.”