Astros After Dark

Wednesday’s game against the Giants will be a complete opposite from Friday and Saturday when the Astros visit the Mariners. Late nights will be required to catch them keeping off Seattle and staying within range of Texas.

Wednesday: The Astros close out their homestand with a 1:10pm start against the Giants. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live beginning with the pregame show at 12:30pm. The game can also be seen on MLB Network.

Thursday: A number of high school baseball bi-district round games start. See the separate story on this page.

Friday: The Astros return to clashing with fellow American League foes when they visit the Mariners beginning at 9:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts with the pregame show at 8:30pm. The game will also be seen on the ESPN+ package.

Saturday: It’s an earlier start for the middle game of the series between the Astros and Mariners, which begins at 8:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 8:00pm.