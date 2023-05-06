Sunday, May 7, 2023
Associated Builders & Contractors

The Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston and the

Construction and Maintenance Education Foundation named Texas City ISD the Outstanding CTE Program for 2023! 💙🧡🏆

They stated, “Your outstanding leadership and innovative approach to Workforce Development has had a profound impact on the local industry, and I have no doubt that your achievements will continue to inspire future generations of students and contractors.”

Alexis Kopp is the Director of Career and Technical Education and Carling Caldwell is the CTE Coordinator.

