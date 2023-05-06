Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 72 degrees. The surf is starting to hold some pompano, small sharks and the occasional redfish. The gulf side of the North Jetty is holding sheepshead and trout against the rocks, look for bait up close to rocks. Channel side holding some nice trout and big redfish on the bottom. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 73 degrees. East shoreline holding some solid speckled trout, with most fish being caught in four feet of water over shell. Soft plastics and live shrimp are working best. Northwest corner of the bay is good for redfish, black drum, and a few speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 73 degrees. Speckled trout showing up on Hanna’s Reef, Pepper’s Reef, and Deep Reef. Waders are catching the better speckled trout. A few birds are working the open waters. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. The water clarity is 6-12 inches in most areas of the bay. Winds have been across the board from north to northwest, south to southeast, and south to southwest, depending upon the day. With speeds anywhere from 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts. Early in the week we started out fishing flats outside the mouths and pinch points of the marsh and found good numbers of trout and were able to pick off a couple of redfish as well. The most successful fishing has been in the afternoon when tide levels are high. Target areas where you can see a good amount of nervous bait activity. After the recent front the trout and flounder moved into the deeper channels and into the lower part of the water column. The best bite has been on artificial lures, with �¼ oz jig heads and the color blue moon. The topwater bite was not as good as we experienced last week, and the artificial under a popping cork yielded a few trout, but more gafftop, which was not the targeted species. Mid-bay reefs only produced a couple bites, and due to the wind, did not venture out to any others. Now that May is here the fishing will only continue to get better for us in the Galveston Bay system. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Yates Bayou and Siever’s Cut are holding redfish against grass line on popping cork and shrimp. Hanna’s is great early on the same or twitching artificial. Look for birds and slicks, and for bait moving. Pepper Grove Cove to Moody’s Pass holding fish. Smith Point to Moody National Wildlife. Redfish look for schools and birds using pearl, chartreuse, big papa pure [earl, and strawberry lures. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 75 degrees. Adjacent shorelines around Eagle Point have been good for speckled trout, mostly caught on live shrimp. Rock groins running along the Houston ship channel are good for speckled trout, a few redfish, black drum and sheepshead. Best bait has been live shrimp. Anglers finding working birds picking up speckled trout with soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The gulf side of the South Jetty is holding trout, sheepshead and redfish close to rocks using free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatterweight and croaker. Channel side holding trout close to rocks popping cork with live shrimp. 61st Pier has some bull redfish with a few jack crevalle mixed in on spoons as well as bait. The causeway Pelican Island bridge are holding redfish. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 74 degrees. Speckled trout, redfish, a few black drum and the occasional redfish are fair on the east side of the causeway bridge. Anglers following diving gulls are finding gafftop and a few decent speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Greens Lake holding redfish against grass lines and by sandy shores early. ICW holding fish through Greens Cut and Carancahua Cut. Mecom Reef will have fish on it early up by rocks with artificial or live bait free-line or under cork. You’ll need to find protected waters with bait moving around as the winds pick up. Fish are under birds around confederate and Carancahua Reefs. Ease in on the birds for fish will spook easy. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 68-72 degrees; 0.30 feet above pool. Catfish are biting in 15-20 feet of water on shad. Crappie are good in 8-16 feet of water in open water and on brush piles using black and chartreuse or blue and white jigs off the bottom. Bass have pushed out to 6-10 feet of water using chatterbaits, or Texas rigged worms. White bass are good under the lights at night with rattletraps and double rigged jigs. Report by Jason Machala, JM Fishing Guide Service.

Texas City: FAIR. 74 degrees. Galveston jetties are good for speckled trout for those throwing live shrimp up tight to the rocks. A few slot redfish are being caught along with keeper size black drum. Those using heavy tackle are still catching bull redfish, a few big sharks and the occasional oversized black drum. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is holding bull redfish along the rocks with live pinfish, crab. Campbell’s Reef is holding fish under the birds. Limits of trout near the rocks early live shrimp. Mosquito Island holding trout and occasional redfish early in the morning. Moses Lake holding fish under birds early. Fish holding near the piers from Topwater Grill to Eagle Point. Gas Wells has trout action on croaker. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: FAIR. 72 degrees. Bay fish are biting, but the high winds create tough fishing conditions. Freeport Harbor is holding trout, redfish and drum using live shrimp under a popping cork. Fish are still in the jetties if the weather permits. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 73 degrees. Southeast winds should improve the fishing this week. Trout are fair to good depending on the weather wading and drifting. Redfish are good in the marshes for anglers using shrimp. May is the month the jetty bite picks up for trout, redfish and sheepshead. Flounder gigging has been tough with the high tides but should improve as the tides lower this week. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 73 degrees. Southeast winds should improve the fishing this week. Trout are fair to good depending on the weather wading and drifting. Redfish are good in the marshes for anglers using shrimp. May is the month the jetty bite picks up for trout, redfish and sheepshead. Flounder gigging has been tough with the high tides but should improve as the tides lower this week. The Colorado River and Diversionary Canals are off colored so the bite is slow. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.