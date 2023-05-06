Sunday, May 7, 2023
Veterans

Veterans’ Corner: Veteran Caregivers To Have Their Day

by Publisher
By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant 

If you are a veteran, love a veteran or love someone that is a caregiver for veterans, then don’t miss out on this opportunity. It’s a chance to learn, listen to one another, voice your observations and to make a difference. 

Please join, across the nation, virtually on May 11 from 10 am-12:30 pm EST for the 8th Annual National Convening: The State of the Caregiver Community hosted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Elizabeth Dole Foundation, and TriWest, a military family health insurance program & provider.

The event will unveil new innovations, programs, and resources to support Veteran caregivers and their families. There will be a special focus on the caregiver to survivor transition, which is very much needed and applauded because veteran’s caregivers really need that kind of support and it’ll be great to see what resources are available to help. 

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a conversation around mental wellness and how it affects Veteran caregivers and caregiver kids. 

Come join in on the conversation, it’s a really important one. By engaging, it helps ensure that Veterans, Veteran caregivers and families are heard and addressed. 

See you online! 

When: Thu. May 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Where: https://web.cvent.com/event/a110ad1e-6207-4006-9e25-6e651ae64636/register

This is an online event.

Cost: Free

Attorney Dorothy Meindok, Esq.

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.

