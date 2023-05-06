The Salon at College of the Mainland Hosts Senior Spa Day

By Monique Sennet

Communications Officer, College of the Mainland

Last Monday, May 2, the sounds of blow dryers and small talk filled the College of the Mainland (COM) Salon as cosmetology students serviced and pampered local senior citizens. Organized through efforts of COM’s Student Life Department, this is the second senior spa day that the COM Salon has been able to host. Offering complimentary manicures and hair trims, students were able to apply the skills they’ve learned in class on well-deserving community members.



COM Salon is actively engaged in finding new ways to offer their services to community members. “I wrote an essay last week about how we service the community, and this is one of my favorite ways,” stated Cosmetology Club Student Government Association representative, Zoey Bean. “There’s people that care to give them their time, there’s people that care to give them their effort,” Bean said when asked how these types of events can benefit not only the senior community but also other community members.



The COM Cosmetology program trains students wanting to become cosmetologists, estheticians or cosmetology instructors. Offering an array of services, the COM Salon takes public appointments, Thursdays and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.



For more information about the program, visit www.com.edu/cosmetology or call (409) 933-8480.

###

Photo: Cosmetology student, Tamia Thomas smiles for a photo during a manicure session with local senior citizen during senior spa day at the COM Salon.

Photo Credit: Jose Salazar