Brenda and the Bible: Friend or Foe? By Brenda Groves

I have recently discovered a new fondness for the world of plants.

Now, as a child growing up on a small farm I was surrounded by my Father’s vegetable gardens, while my Mother’s love for plants produced the most beautiful flowers. .

Sadly, I never paid enough attention to learn from either parent how to care for my own gardens. And the home we purchased in 2021 has multiple flower beds, and also has a variety of trees and shrubbery that we are learning to care for.

Last week, I was repotting some succulents who had outgrown their current residence. (That’s a good sign. I can grow cactus. Lol). I had a gardening friend of mine on the phone during the process and I began sending her photos of my progress.

Suddenly, she said, “Oh wait, is that a snail on that plant?”

Upon closer inspection I spied the little fellow perched happily on one of the stems..

I laughed, “Oh wow! I didn’t even see the cute little guy. We have lots of them,” I chirped.

My normally passive friend blurted out, “Kill it! Kill it now!”

Dumbfounded, I asked, “Why?”

She said, “You do not want that thing on your plant?”

In a sad tone, “Well, why do I need to kill it, can’t I just relocate it?”

Then she went on to explain that they eat the plants, and recounted the year she had such an infestation that they nearly destroyed a whole section of her garden.

After I understood the snails mission my feelings totally changed about the intruder, and I quickly disposed of it.

You know, the Lord spoke to my heart about this experience and He used it as an analogy.

In regards to prevalent teachings in the body of Christ that express that it is God who is causing or allowing sickness to come upon people, or poverty, rapes, murders, etc. All for some greater purpose.

I heard the lyrics of a Christian song just the other day that said, “There is purpose in the pain.”

Well, that is totally correct if you are referring to “who as your adversary walks about like a roaring lion seeking whom He may devour.” 1 Peter 5:8

Jesus said in John 10:10, “The thief (Satan) does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.”

The devil has a purpose, to “steal” the word of God which is “Spirit and is life.” And by stealing the word from us, through incorrect teachings, he is able to kill and destroy peoples lives, through passivity towards his devices.

This doctrine that says nothing can touch our lives without God’s consent is not true, or scriptural, under the New Covenant. It leaves us passive. Either passively accepting our fate” or passively waiting for God to step in and heal, or restore, or kick the devil out of our lives. God the Father, Creator of the Universe gave us (born again children of God) the name of Jesus/His authority to trample on the devil.

But in 2 Cor. 11:14 the Apostle Paul tells us that Satan can transform himself (masquerade) as an angel of light.” And the devil is the inspiration behind many of these teachings.

You know, I remember as a child seeing snails portrayed as harmless little creatures in cartoon drawings and such. So, I embraced them by “lounging” on my flowers or “resting” under the shade of a plant.

Likewise, many God loving Christians have embraced these teachings, leaving an open invitation for Satan to wreak havoc in our lives.

Just as I welcomed the plant eating snails into my garden. Come on in! Munch away!

I used to believe that God was sovereignly controlling my life. I was raised under the sovereignty of God doctrine. That He is in control of everything that happens to us. But then, I got diagnosed with MS back in 2007 and I got desperate, and I began reading my Bible for myself. The Lord lead me to sound doctrine that teachings through His word, that it is His will to heal, and suddenly faith came to me by hearing, (you shall know the truth, and it is the knowledge of this truth that sets us free), and the Holy Spirit was confirming this truth and I got healed.

When I realized that it was Satan behind sickness and not God. When suddenly the mask fell off of that old doctrine and I chose to embrace the truth in God’s word. That is when I was able to receive by faith what God has already provided by His grace through His Son, the Lord Jesus.

As I looked at Jesus’ ministry (Who is the express image of God, Heb. 1:3), I saw the heart of God. And in His word I see the plans, and purpose, and will of our Heavenly Father.

The word “salvation” in Greek is translated “complete/whole,” so salvation is not just a “ticket to heaven” as has been prevalently taught, it is living in abundant life on this earth, “His will being done here on earth as it is in heaven.”

Yet in His Sovereignty, He gave us free will to choose, life or death, blessing or cursing.

Isaiah 5:20 states, “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil …” and in these times I believe this can encompass our entire culture, but I believe we can also see this in these familiar doctrines that we have been raised with for generations. Just because something is familiar does not mean that it is good, or true.

You know, It will take some time for me to hunt down all the snails that I have allowed in my flower beds, and repair the trail of destruction they have left.

Likewise, it may take some time for you to seek out the truths I am sharing here, kick the devil out of your life- the doctrines of men, that are making the word of God ineffective in your life. But by speaking/declaring God’s word/truth over yourself, eventually you will see Him bring a turnaround in your life. By planting the word/seed in your heart, good fruit will grow from it.

But it is well worth it, to “submit to God (yield/embrace His word), and resist (activity fight against) the devil, and you will see him flee (and not just at a snail’s pace) from your life.

Since, I first got hold of these truths in the word of God back in 2007 and received healing from MS, and complete deliverance from a 32 year cigarette addiction, and 20 year drug addiction, plus many more healings/miracles, God only knows how many lives these testimonies have impacted.

And if you will embrace these truths, through your testimonies, you will see the same impact in the life of your family, friends, neighbors, and on and on.

God is love, He is for us, not against us, and He so loved the world that He gave us His only begotten Son so that whosoever believes in Him, shall not perish, but have everlasting life.

Well, that everlasting life can begin now, and in every area of your life.

“Oh what a friend I have in Jesus …”

(Matt. 15:6, John 3:16, 8:32, Acts 10:38, Matt. 6:10, Deut. 30: 19-20, James 4:7, Proverbs 18:20-21, 23:7, Mark 16:17 and too many more to list here my friends. There are many good Bible teachers but back in 2007 God lead me to a sound foundation in Andrew Wommack’s Ministry- and you can download them for free at awmi.net)

