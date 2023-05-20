Sunday, May 21, 2023
Rep. Weber, Sen. Cruz Introduce the USPS Act

Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced the Upholding a Secure Postal System (USPS) Act on Tuesday to require the Comptroller General of the United States to submit a report to Congress on nationwide trends on theft of mail and postal property to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs. This report, required each year for five years, would also include measures the postal service has taken to combat theft.

“Postal theft is a pernicious problem nationwide, and my district has fallen victim to this frustrating crime,” said Rep. Weber. “For far too long, criminals have seen the USPS as soft targets to steal from everyday Americans. It is imperative that the American public can rely on this age-old institution to pay bills and receive medication and other critical daily items. Our bill will require the USPS to submit reports to Congress on nationwide trends of postal theft and steps they are taking to prevent communities from being plagued by this crime. We will continue pressuring the USPS to address concerns, especially in Texas’ Fourteenth district, and provide transparency to my constituents and all Americans. ”“It is time we get to the root of the mail thefts plaguing Texas and the United States. Our bill would mandate a report on nationwide mail trends,” said Sen. Cruz. “This report will leave the USPS no choice but to address the widespread theft of mail and create a plan to combat this problem. I am proud to introduce this legislation alongside Rep. Weber to build on the important work we have already done over the past year to prevent mail theft.”

