Moore Memorial Public Library June 2023 Schedule 

Family Events:

Carnival of Reading Kick-off:

For all ages

Friday, June 2nd from 2 PM – 4 PM

Start off your summer vacation with a bang! Join us for a Carnival at Moore Memorial Public Library! We will be celebrating the start of our Summer Reading Program, A Carnival of Reading! An inflatable obstacle course, games, face painting, snacks, and many other activities for kids of all ages will be available. We’ll also provide information about our upcoming summer reading program. We hope to you see you there!



Children’s Events:

Lego Free Build

For ages 5 – 12

Monday, June 5th at 2 PM

Children ages 5 – 12 are invited to unleash their imaginations and construct whatever their heart desires with our extensive Lego collection.



Toddler Storytime

For ages 1 – 3

Tuesdays, June 6th, 13th, 20th, & 27th at 10 AM

Toddlers will listen to stories, sing/move to music and action rhymes, and enjoy bubbles and playtime with others.

Preschool Storytime

For ages 3 – 5

Wednesdays, June 7th, 14th, 21st, & 28th at 10 AM

Preschoolers will hear stories, sing/dance to music and rhymes, then enjoy fingerplays and a fun craft or special activity.

DIY Dragon Eggs

For ages 9 – 12

Wednesday, June 7th at 2 PM

Use paint and hot glue to create a patterned dragon egg you can show off to friends and family!

Carnival Snacks

For ages 5 – 8

Thursday, June 8th at 10 AM

Stop by the library for cotton candy drinks, balloon dogs made out of grapes, popcorn experiments and snack bags!

CLUE Escape Room: Day 1 & 2

For ages 9 – 12

Wednesday, June 14th at 2 PM and Thursday, June 15th at 10 AM

Team up with other players to solve a crime at the Tudor Manor in this escape room based off the famous board game!

Balloon Rockets

For ages 5 – 8

Thursday, June 15th at 10 AM

Construct and test a balloon rocket! Which balloons travel fastest, longest?

Carnival Snacks

For ages 9 – 12

Wednesday, June 21st at 2 PM

Stop by the library to decorate your own special snack box. Then fill it with delicious, carnival-themed treats to have on the go!

STEM: Balancing

For ages 5 – 8

Thursday, June 22nd at 10 AM

Many circus acts require balancing. Test your own balance, create your own balancing toys, and try a balancing experiment!

Teen Events:

D&D Crafts

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, June 8th at 2 PM

Decorate your own dragon eggs and, if need be, make a jail for those role-playing dice that refuse to work for you!

CLUE Escape Room (REGISTRATION REQUIRED)

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, June 15th at 2 PM

Team up with other players to solve a murder in this homemade escape room based off the famous board game! Register for a spot by calling (409) 949-3008 or by emailing mrocio@texascitytx.gov.

Microwavable Meals with Chef Jimmy

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, June 22nd at 2 PM

Learn how to cook simple meals using only the microwave with Chef Jimmy Graves!

Japanese Crafts: Herbariums & Woodblock Printing

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, June 29th at 2 PM

Create a colorful, Japanese herbarium bottle and your own woodblock prints using simple materials!

JackBox & Board Game Fridays

For ages 12 – 18

Fridays, June 9th, 16th, 23rd, & 30th at 2 PM

Stop by the library to try out our JackBox gaming collection and our wide range of different board games.



Adult Events:

Summer Gardening with Herman Auer, Galveston County Master Gardner

Saturday, June 3rd at 11 AM

Learn when and what to plant, how to prepare your soil, and useful tips about fertilizing, irrigating, and how to tackle vegetable garden pests.

Galveston County Health District Health Screenings

Thursday, June 8th at 10 AM

Take advantage of FREE health screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks. Free COVID vaccines & boosters. No registration required.

League of Women Voters Meeting

Saturday, June 10th from 1 PM – 2 PM

Are you interested in empowering voters and defending democracy without the vitriol of partisan politics? If so, join us for an interest meeting at Moore Memorial Public Library. For more information, please call Corlie Jackson at (409) 739-2795.

BYOB: Bring Your Own Book Club

Tuesday, June 13th at 5:30 PM

Join us as we discuss your current and favorite reads and decide on reading one or two of last year’s award winners for future discussions. Ask about our Zoom virtual option! Held monthly every second Tuesday.

African American Experience—Texas City Oral History Project Celebration

Wednesday, June 14th at 6 PM

Join us at the library as we celebrate the stories of our oral history participants, which will be shared with the Texas City community and beyond. The families and friends of participants will also be honored at this event. Mayor Dedrick Johnson will speak, and participants will be recognized and presented with bound copies of the oral history transcripts.

Houston Audubon Bird Survey: Held at the Texas City Dike, First Lady Pavilion

Thursday, June 15th at 9 AM

Look for the first parking lot on the left at the beginning of the dike. Facilitated by Stennie Meadours, a Galveston County Master Naturalist. For more information, please contact Stennie at stenmead@aol.com or call our Adult Services Librarian at (409) 643-5974.