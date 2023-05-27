Monday, May 29, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Texas City ISD selected for multi-year Holdsworth Center Partnership 
Education

Texas City ISD selected for multi-year Holdsworth Center Partnership 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The Holdsworth Center, an Austin-based nonprofit focused on leadership in public education, has selected Texas City ISD to join the Holdsworth Partnership, a multi-year investment to build stronger principals and help YOUR ISD to create its own best-in-class principal pipeline system.

Texas City ISD is among seven districts across the state selected to participate in Holdsworth’s world-class leadership development programs.

“Texas City ISD demonstrated a strong commitment to developing leaders and a growth mindset around learning new concepts,” said Dr. Lindsay Whorton, president of The Holdsworth Center. “The goal is to help the expert educators in Texas City ISD become skilled, visionary district and school leaders who can provide the support teachers and students need to thrive. Great leaders draw out the best in people and inspire them to achieve the unimaginable. Leadership is not a skill people are born with – it can be taught and honed through day-to-day practice.”

As part of the Partnership, Texas City ISD leaders will participate in the 2-year District Leadership and Campus Leadership Programs to receive the inspiration, tools and resources needed to grow their skills and drive positive change. 

In addition, Holdsworth District Support Team members will embed within the central office to help create a bench of strong principals. Every time there is a principal opening, the goal is for Texas City ISD to have at least two strong leaders ready to step into the role and make an impact for students from Day One.

Research shows that effective principals can significantly impact student outcomes by creating the conditions for teachers to thrive. Because principals influence the working conditions and skill level of every teacher in the building, their impact is outsized.

“We don’t believe there are any quick fixes in education. Investing in the skill and capacity of the people working in our schools is the only way we will see true transformation,” Whorton said. 

In surveys, 100 percent of alumni respondents said they were stronger leaders because of the skills gained through Holdsworth and were more effective at leading change and delivering excellent and equitable outcomes for students. One hundred percent of superintendents surveyed rate their leadership pipeline as stronger after partnering with Holdsworth for at least three years. 

 Since its founding in 2017, Holdsworth has served 1,371 educators across 50 districts in more than 200 schools in Texas. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

House lawmakers defy Abbott on vouchers

Moore Memorial Public Library June 2023 Schedule 

Never Give Up

Voters Approve COM Bond 2023

Texas City ISD recently honored employee

UHCL Commencement speaker: Hard work to be leader and example to my...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close