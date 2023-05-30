Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Springs’ Ryden Highlights 24-6A Baseball Team
Baseball

Springs’ Ryden Highlights 24-6A Baseball Team

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Clear Springs ace pitcher Tyler Ryden was one of several players who earned a unanimous spot on the District 24-6A baseball team, which was announced recently.

Ryden helped push the Chargers to the 6A, Region III semifinals, the deepest run in the program’s history. He was joined on the first team by teammates Dax Massengale (outfielder, unanimous selection) and shortstop Drew Floyd. Pitchers A.J. Ryan and Caden Wells and outfielder Chris Richnow were named to the second team while Andrew Fonte earned honorable mention,

Also making the team were:

Clear Brook: Santiago Lejia (pitcher, unanimous), Francisco Lejia (outfield), first team. Charles “Tre” Broussard (outfield), Ismail Hatamleh (second base), Trenton Flores (catcher), Logan Sariga (third base), second team. Taylor Gaudet, Jaylen Price, honorable mention.

Clear Creek: Jackson Babcock (third base), Connor Clark (pitcher), Scott Martinez (outfield), first team. Thomas Huang (shortstop), second team.

Clear Falls: Alec Beversdorf (pitcher, unanimous), Alex Kudler (second base), first team. Cam Roberson (pitcher), Jones Major (first base), Matt Novominsky (outfield), second team. Noah Paulson, Austin Rawls, Max Williams (honorable mention).

Dickinson: Isaac Ramirez (designated hitter), first team. Mason Williams (pitcher), Payton Young (outfield), second team. Landon Roque, Sammy Skipper (honorable mention).

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Afternoon Delight for Astros Fans

Izaac Pacheco

Astros, Dynamo Fill Weekend Slate

Astros, Nothing But Astros

Path To State Continues

Astros Remain Roadbound 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close