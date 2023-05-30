Springs’ Ryden Highlights 24-6A Baseball Team

Clear Springs ace pitcher Tyler Ryden was one of several players who earned a unanimous spot on the District 24-6A baseball team, which was announced recently.

Ryden helped push the Chargers to the 6A, Region III semifinals, the deepest run in the program’s history. He was joined on the first team by teammates Dax Massengale (outfielder, unanimous selection) and shortstop Drew Floyd. Pitchers A.J. Ryan and Caden Wells and outfielder Chris Richnow were named to the second team while Andrew Fonte earned honorable mention,

Also making the team were:

Clear Brook: Santiago Lejia (pitcher, unanimous), Francisco Lejia (outfield), first team. Charles “Tre” Broussard (outfield), Ismail Hatamleh (second base), Trenton Flores (catcher), Logan Sariga (third base), second team. Taylor Gaudet, Jaylen Price, honorable mention.

Clear Creek: Jackson Babcock (third base), Connor Clark (pitcher), Scott Martinez (outfield), first team. Thomas Huang (shortstop), second team.

Clear Falls: Alec Beversdorf (pitcher, unanimous), Alex Kudler (second base), first team. Cam Roberson (pitcher), Jones Major (first base), Matt Novominsky (outfield), second team. Noah Paulson, Austin Rawls, Max Williams (honorable mention).

Dickinson: Isaac Ramirez (designated hitter), first team. Mason Williams (pitcher), Payton Young (outfield), second team. Landon Roque, Sammy Skipper (honorable mention).