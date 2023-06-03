A Home Run for a Hometown Girl

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

She set her sights on what she wanted to accomplish and found her way to make it happen. It’s part of being Texan, and she embodies the Texas spirit.

“I claim I’m a Texan fully,” exclaimed Laynee Buckles.

Her goal was to work in Washington D.C. in a congressional office, and that is just what she is doing. In fact, she has surpassed her original goal which was a five-year plan to be a communications director for a congressional office.

In just two years’ time, she landed a spot as a communications director for her hometown congressional district, Texas’ 14th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Playing softball as a youngster in League City was part of her training for becoming the confident, decisive, team player that she is today. Laynee recalls playing softball since she was in elementary school all the way through high school. She treasures the numerous friendships she formed and life lessons she learned.

“I’m still friends with all of my teammates from back when I first moved to League City,” shared Laynee. She is often attending bachelorette parties and walking down the aisle as a bridesmaid for one of her childhood friends in Texas.

In order to be a participant in her friends’ weddings, she has to be able to work remotely, given that the primary locale for her position is in Washington DC. She deeply appreciates the time her job affords her to come back him to “the district,” which includes her hometown, so she can enjoy her family and childhood friends.

Laynee is celebrating her one-year anniversary as Congressman Randy Weber’s communications director.

“Laynee came to us on June 6, a year ago, and what a blessing she has been!” exclaimed Congressman Weber. “It’s not often you get to hire someone from your district.”

Laynee feels very pleased to have landed her position. “I love being able to work for Randy Weber,” shared Laynee. “He’s a great boss. He really cares about his staff and his district. He’s always supportive, always cracking jokes. He trusts his staff. He trusts our instincts.”

She takes Navy, a four-legged friend from Texas, along with her to D.C. Navy is often part of Randy Weber’s office team, offering a little bit of a tension breaker for visitors to his office, according to Laynee.

Her days in D.C. are filled with tasks such as writing speeches for Congressman Weber. “I have learned the cadence of his voice and I know the things he usually says,” shared Laynee about how she crafts a speech for the Congressman.

Laynee is also responsible for managing Congressman Weber’s social media accounts, sending out press releases, both to media back in the district and within the D.C. region, and a plethora of other communication duties.

Her boss is beyond pleased with his decision to bring her on board as communications director.

“She always has a smile on her face, which can be difficult when you work for me, and she is always on top of our communications game. She’s the best “comms director” we’ve ever had, but don’t tell her I said so I don’t want her to ‘let up,’ Weber shared as he chuckled.

According to Laynee, each day at work is a little different from the day before. “I’m learning so much from everyone in D.C.,” she shared.

Though her job is all about writing, Laynee reports that writing and reading were her weakest subjects throughout her childhood. In college she found herself drawn to communications and discovered her latent talent with words.

She was also a bit of an introvert as a young child. But right around middle school age, she came out of her shell and began building her sense of confidence as a social person who communicates with a whole lot of people.

She’s grounded in her upbringing as a GOP gal from Texas, but technically she’s from Louisiana, which is where she got her start in politics. “My grandpa, Charlie Buckles was super involved in politics in Louisiana, and I remember helping out on his campaign,” shared Laynee.

“I remember his dedication to the Republican party, and I grew to follow his dedication. My parents aren’t super involved in politics, I always knew where they stood,” Laynee went on to share. “They just didn’t talk about it much.”

Her mom is from Dallas and her father is from Lafayette, Louisiana, and while Laynee was a young girl still in elementary school, her parents made a compromise, and the family moved to League City. Laynee cherishes the love of her supportive family and the smalltown lifestyle that she grew up with.

“Dad is in sales and worked from home while mom was a kindergarten teacher,” Laynee shared. “My parents were super involved in my life. Every time I think about growing up, I feel very blessed,”

For school, Laynee went to Gilmore, Creak Side and Clear Springs. Growing up she attended Clear Creek Community Church, and her days were filled with family, friends, softball and church.

“I’ve honestly had the best experiences with the people here and the values coming from League City,” Laynee shared. “I know the culture of District 14, and I love the values here,”

When she is in D.C she lives with her older sister who is a registered nurse. Her younger, twin brother and sister are still in Texas. Returning to her roots and giving back to her adopted community in Washington D.C, Laynee reports she volunteers as a softball coach.

“It’s cool to give back in a sport I played,” shared Laynee.

Before graduating from Texas A&M, Laynee had completed two summer internships in Washington D.C. She’s worked with four different congress members: Ross Spears from Louisiana, Clay Higgins from Louisiana, Bary More from Alabama and Randy Weber is the first Texan.

In 2021, her boss lost his election and Laynee was out of a job. She reports applying for 30-40 different positions.

She was determined that with God on her side she would find another job. Then the position in Randy Weber’s office opened up.

“I might as well apply, I thought, and I trusted the Lord had his hand on it. It’s not very often you get to work in your own district,” Laynee shared.

What’s next for the young lady who set a goal and accomplished it more quickly than she thought she would?

“I’ll come back to Texas in seven to 10 years,” Laynee said.